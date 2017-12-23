David Moyes bemoans defensive errors during defeat to Newcastle

Moyes wasn't pleased with the display of his team as defensive errors and a missed penalty cost West Ham | Photo: Getty Images.

West Ham manager David Moyes was displeased with the defensive side of his team's game as the Hammers suffered a 3-2 defeat against Newcastle.

The Hammers got off to a perfect start with Marko Arnautovic scoring inside six minutes but a quick equaliser from Henri Saivet silenced the London Stadium crowd.

West Ham found themselves 3-1 behind shortly after half time, with Andre Ayew missing a penalty either side of Newcastle's second and third goals.

Ayew did eventually find the net, but it was costly for Moyes side who were overtaken by their opponents on the day.

Moyes unhappy with defensive errors

Speaking after the game, the Scot explained his frustrations with the defeat. He commented: "Defensively overall today we were poor. We never dealt with balls up to the strikers and balls across the goal.

"We made mistakes for their first goal and I think there was an offside for their second goal," Moyes said.

"If we win today we're talking completely differently about our league position," he stated.

Penalty miss a major point in the game

With Newcastle having just scored, grabbing an equaliser so soon after would have been the perfect response. Michail Antonio was brought down by Ciaran Clarke right on the edge of the box, and perhaps controversially a penalty rather than a free-kick was given.

Commenting on Ayew's miss, Moyes claimed: "It was such a big moment in the game for us.

"If we could have got back to 2-2 we were in the ascendancy that's for sure," he asserted.

Missed penalties can be crucial, and Moyes noted the fact it wasn't the first time they've failed to convert from twelve yards this season. "People miss a penalty but we've now missed one at Everton and one here. We need to become more reliable when it comes to penalty kicks," he explained.