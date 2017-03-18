Team Trivia: Red Bull Racing

When they came into Formula 1 in 2005, Red Bull Racing were seen as a party team, not to be taken seriously. After all, what damage could a energy drinks company to the likes of Ferrari and McLaren, the two most established teams in the sport ?
Well, as it turns out, they can do a lot of damage. Adrian Newey mastered the 2009 rule changes, although Brawn GP won the titles, owing to a double-diffuser, something Newey believes to this day to have been illegal, before in 2010, Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel embarked on a period of dominance seldom seen in F1 circles.
Over the course of 2009-2013, the team scored 47 wins and were no longer the party team, although their sense of fun and light-heartedness is still abundant.
Now, after the Mercedes years of domination, the same people who derided the energy drinks company, are the same ones who are desperate for them to topple the Silver Arrows. Funny how these things work out.
Team Stats
Founded - 2005
First F1 GP - Australia 2005
First F1 win - China 2009
Races started - 224
Wins - 52
Pole Positions - 58
Fastest Laps - 52
Points - 3,520.5
Drivers' Titles - 4 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)
Constructors' Titles - 4 (2010, 2011, 2012,2013)
Owner - Dietrich Mateschitz
Team Principal - Christain Horner
Chief technical officer - Adrian Newey
Daniel Ricciardo
The nickname given to Daniel Ricciardo, the 'Honey-badger' is rather apt. They are both tenacious, determined creatures who will not give up without one helluva fight. An on-form Ricciardo is almost impossible to stop.
Having burst onto the scene at Red Bull in 2014, and taking three wins, just one win in the following two seasons hurts the Aussie. And he will want better.
At 27 years old, the Perth native knows that the time is now to deliver. He was arguably the best driver on the grid last season, and to finish just over 100 points behind World Champion Nico Rosberg, despite only winning one race to the German's nine was a monumental effort.
And that is exactly what he will need again this season, seeing as who is in the other RB13.
Born - 1st July 1989, Perth, Australia
Age - 27
Race Number - 3
Debut - Britain 2011
First Win - Canada 2014
Races started - 109
Wins - 4
Poles - 1
Points - 616
Titles - 0
Max Verstappen
And this is who is in the other RB13. Max Verstappen. There is little more that needs to be said about Verstappen, except that to be compared to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher at just 19 and just 40 races under your belt means you are going places.
A little rough around the edges maybe, but Verstappen has come in and shook up the establishment.
It may be too early still for a full out title tilt, seeing as he still needs to work on his Qualifying, but the experience of being in a close fight with a team-mate such as Ricciardo is only a good thing for him and for F1 itself.
Born - 30th September 1997, Hasselt, Belgium
Age - 19
Race Number - 33
Debut - Australia 2015
First Win - Spain 2016
Races started - 40
Wins - 1
Poles - 0
Points - 253
Titles - 0