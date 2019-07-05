Real Madrid loan out Sergio Reguilon and Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid announced on Friday afternoon that Sergio Reguilon and Martin Odegaard will spend next season on loan at two of their La Liga rivals.

Reguilon, who was at Real last season, will move to Sevilla for the year while Odegaard, who was in the Netherlands with Vitesse, will join Real Sociedad.

First team breakthrough

Reguilon is a left back who broke into the Real team last season. He made 22 appearances for the first team but after the signing of Ferland Mendy from Lyon, it has been decided that he should have another season out on loan. Rumours had suggested that he might stay with Marcelo hoping to leave but it seems Zinedine Zidane has no immediate plans for the defender.

Despite only being 20 years old he has already got a lot of experience. Between his first-team football last year, games for Real Madrid B and two loan spells at Logrones he has already amassed over 100 appearances. He will now compete for a place in the Sevilla starting team with Sergio Escudero and Guilherme Arana.

Odegaard is perhaps one of the most talked about talents in recent years. He broke into the Stromgodset team as a 15-year-old and was wanted by most of the elite clubs in Europe. He finally decided to sign for Real Madrid but he has only ever played for the first team twice.

On loan in the Netherlands

Odegaard initially played for Real Madrid Castilla (the B team) but for the last three seasons, he has been loaned to teams in the Eredivisie. He had two seasons at Heerenveen where he was able to develop before really breaking out last season at Vitesse with nine goals and 12 assists.

At 20 years old, both players will have long careers ahead of them. Moves to Sevilla and Real Sociedad are excellent opportunities as they will be playing at a high standard and if they excel they will put themselves in a position to go back to Madrid next season and force their way into the plans at their parent club.