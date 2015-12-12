UFC 194: Conor McGregor the new Featherweight Champion of the World

06:00 I've been your host, Daniel Pinder. We've seen some amazing fights ont the main card this evening/morning, but none more special than a 13 second knockout for Conor McGregor. We now see Luke Rockhold and Conor McGregor the new middleweight and featherweight champions of the world.

05:58 McGregor says Aldo deserved to be a champion a little longer. Precision and time beats speed and power. Aldo looks distraught.

05:55 That's absolutely incredible from McGregor. Aldo throws the punch, but McGregor lands first. Clean punch, Aldo falls to the ground and McGregor finishes with his hammer fist.

Round 1 IT's OVER!! Aldo is down! CONOR MCGREGOR IS THE NEW FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD.

Round 1 Aldo refuses to look at McGregor and the fighters don't touch gloves as expected. Here we go! McGregor with the first punch.

05:51 IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIT'S TIME!

05:49 Seven straight successful title defences for Aldo. Can he make that eight tonight? We're moments away. Big John the referee this evening/morning. Main event of the evening is HERE!

05:47 He's looking in shape tonight. Aldo makes his way to the Octagon. Unbeaten for over a decade and the best pound for pound fighter. Can McGregor dethrone the King?

Luke Rockhold the new middleweight champion of the world

05:45 This fight was originally scheduled for July 11, but an injury ruled Aldo out. There's no love lost between these two. Expect this to be over quick.

05:44 Conor McGregor steps into the Octagon for the highly anticipated fight UFC has ever seen. The Irish support in full voice, as they have been for the past week. McGregor looking in very good shape.

05:40 You know what that means don't you? UFC 194: Aldo - McGregor is up next!

05:35 "It's Luke's night. I'll be back," says former middleweight champion of the world, Chris Weidman.

05:34 Luke Rockhold says he felt comfortable at his own game, and it certainly looked like it! Chris Weidman didn't look the fighter he was, and he never got a sniff either. Credit to the new middleweight champion of the world. He's gained many, many new fans tonight.

05:33 "It's indescribable. I can't even believe this is real right now," says Luke Rockhold.

05:31 The ground and pound at the end of round 3 won that for Luke Rockhold. The belt will now go around the waist of Rockhold. Chris Weidman defeated for the first time in his professional career. Emotions running high for the new world champion.

05:30 IT'S OVER! LUKE ROCKHOLD IS THE NEW UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD

Round 4 87 headstrikes and counting for Rockhold. This could be it.

Round 4 Weidman is in a bad place right now. If Rockhold's ground and pound was earlier in Round 3, there's no doubt that Dean would have stopped the fight. How Weidman held on, we'll never know.

Round 4 Weidman starts with a kick to the body. Rockhold throws one back. Weidman holding the fence, Herb Dean spots it.

Round 3 This is huge from Rockhold! Weidman is a mess. Huge ground and pound and Weidman is pouring blood. 15 seconds remaining!

Round 3 Weidman's kicks are taking its toll on Rockhold now who's starting to look tired. Hang on though! Rockhold takes Weidman down!

Round 3 Rockhold now has a small cut below his right eye. Weidman now throwing a few kicks. Nice left hand from Weidman as Rockhold leaves himself unguarded.

Round 3 Again, they touch gloves.

Round 2 Huge kick to the body from Weidman, but this fight will be going to another round. That one goes to Rockhold for me.

Round 2 Fans now chanting for Rockhold. He's definitely gaining a few more tonight here in Las Vegas.

Round 2 Huge punch over the top from Rockhold. Weidman's rib cage looking very red. 90 seconds left in this round.

Round 2 Another kick landed for Rockhold! He's looking for that headkick to finish the fight. The Californian is very focused tonight!

Round 2 Weidman hurt! Goes for the punch, Rockhold counters and he falls. Both fighters now back up but not before Rockhold lands a kick.

Round 1 Hard kicks from Rockhold, he then takes Weidman down again! and that's the first round over. What a round that was too. Close fight. Weidman started well, but Rockhold takes that for me.

Round 1 Rockhold goes for the guillotine, but he's not in full guard. The challenger looking to bide his time. Herb Dean stands the two fighters up.

Round 1 The crowd cheering for Weidman here. This is Weidman's kind of fight, starting on the outside. This is the fight he thrives in. 9-0 in the UFC.

Round 1 Weidman takes Rockhold down with a knee to the body. The champion going for the back again. Good defence from Rockhold so far.

Round 1 Rockhold's in a bad position. Weidman is on his back.

Round 1 HERE WE GO! Weidman opens up with the kicking. Very quick on his feet.

05:06 This is the co-main event of the evening for the UFC Undisputed Middleweight of the World. It's 5am in the UK, but it's time for Weidman - Rockhold!

05:02 Chris Weidman is on a 13 fight undefeated streak and is third in the pound-for-pound rankings. This is going to be special. Rockhold believes he can capitalise where Belfort and Machida failed to.

05:01 Rockhold steps into the Octagon for his first title fight. Here comes the defender, Weidman.

04:59 Highly skilled, Rockhold believes that this is his time. This fight has the potential to last for 25 minutes (5 rounds). The challenger, Rockhold, is the first out. Excited? I am!

04:55 It's time. The first title on the line is Chris Weidman's middleweight title. 13-0, Weidman defends his title against Luke Rockhold (14-2). Weidman beat Vitor Belfort in his last fight, and has also defended against Anderson Silva and Lyoto Machida. Is Rockhold the man to take it?

Is Weidman ready to defend his Middleweight title? You bet he is!

04:50 As we wait for Weidman - Rockhold, we now know that the headline for UFC 195 will see Poirier - Duffy.

04:49 Romero beats Souza by split decision! (29-27 29-28 29-28)

Round 3 This is another one for the judges! Good round for Souza, but this is a close one to call. Outcome coming up shortly!

Round 3 Big hits from Souza in this third and final round. Romero bottom for the first time. Huge elbows from Souza now followed by knees to the body.

Round 3 This could be it! Souza has Romero down on the end. Could this be the end?

Round 3 Souza attempts the takedown, but Romero escapes. Both fighters just waiting for the right momemnt to strike with three minutes remaining.



Demian Maia with the win over Gunnar Nelson

Round 2 Excellent refeering from Goddard. Romero used the fence to defend a takedown and then gained top position. Goddard stopped the fight and brought the fighters to their feet. Just another five minutes remaining, but I fancy a knockout in this one.

Round 2 Souza still looking dazed on his feet. Romero now the relaxed one on his feet. Waiting for the right moment to pounce.

Round 1 These are huge elbows from Romero. He goes for the armbar but Souza defends well. Big round for Yoel Romero. Souza is dazed, he can barely walk.

Round 1 Wow! What a spinning back fist that knocks Romero to the ground! Souza rocked here. Vicious ground and pound.

Round 1 Souza controlling the fight so far. Very relaxed and composed. Plenty of movement from Romero.

Round 1 Southpaw Romero against Orthodox Souza. Romero the first to throw the punches.

04:23 Souza's record in the Octagon is 5-0, but Romero has lost just once in his last 11 MMA fights, which includes a win over Machida. These two fighters are ranked 2 and 3 in the middleweight rankings.

Who's ready for UFC 194: Aldo - McGregor? Here's the Irishman arriving to the event in style

04:19 This is going to be a great fight. Both will come out guns blazing with those big hits. Expect a highlight reel from this fight! We're moments away!

04:15 Souza - Romero up next! If you're in the UK, get those energy drinks in! It's going to be at least another hour until Aldo - McGregor.

04:12 Maia believes he can be champion and he wants a title fight between the winner of Lawler - Condit.

04:11 Maia beats Nelson by unanimous decision! (30-26 30-25 30-25)

Round 3 That's it! And this one is heading to the judges! Maia has this one. Brilliant performance on the ground from the Brazilian.

Round 3 Pride is the only thing that is keeping Nelson in this and it looks as if this is one for the judges too. 45 seconds remaining. Total domination from Maia.

Round 3 Here we go, third and final round. Nelson has it all to do.

Round 2 Hard elbows over and over from Maia. Nelson very durable. This is going to another round. Nelson needs to do something next round.

Round 2 Couple of big strikes landing from the Brazilian.

Round 2 This match is all about grappling! Not to mention that there's only been one knockout involving the two fighters since 2009.

Round 1 Maia almost had the armbar on Nelson but he breaks free! That's round of the night so far. Tough to call.

Round 1 A lot of blood coming Nelson. The Icelandic just waiting for the right moment.

Round 1 Maia on top as Nelson tries to break out.

Round 1 We knew this fight would be fought on the floor! It might not be pretty, but this is a great start for Nelson.

Round 1 Here we go! He's from Iceland, but trains with McGregor's camp in Iceland. The Irish fully back Nelson on this one.

03:45 Demian Maia - Gunnar Nelson up next! Two great grapplers in this fight. Both strong fighters on the ground. Who's going to win this one? Tweet us @VAVEL

03:39 Holloway admits it wasn't his prettiest win, but that's eight undefeated now! Great show from the youngster.

03:38 Holloway beats Stephens by unanimous decision! (30-27 30-27 29-28)

Round 3 It's over! Great end and this one is going to the judges. Holloway surely has this one. Very impressive and this could be eight unbeaten.

Round 3 Stephens is back up! Two minutes remaining and he needs to do something now. He's behind in this fight.

Round 3 Big elbow by Holloway. Stephens still on the floor.

Round 3 Holloway with the takedown! Couple of good strikes from Holloway and this could be over soon!

Round 2 Holloway taking Round 2 for me. Holloway landed a couple of big punches and defended well against the takedown. Round 3 coming up! Who's going to take it?

Round 2 Stephens has Holloway up against the cage after both fighters land punches. 1:20 remaining in Round 2.

Round 2 This is a better round already. Stephens striking the body now with his punches. Holloway dictating the tempo in this fight though.

03:23 That's Round 1 out of the way. Holloway takes that for me. Stephens dangerous with the kicks, but Holloway looking the stronger.

03:20 Stephens with kicks to the legs in the opening stages of Round 1.

03:18 Max Holloway on a seven game winning streak. His last defeat? Against Conor McGregor in 2013. Frankie Edgar has already made a claim for a fight against Aldo/McGregor, but Holloway is up there.

03:15 Herb Dean to officiate Weidman - Rockhold, Big John McCarthy to referee Aldo - McGregor

03:11 Holloway has the chance to stake a claim in this division with a win over Stephens, who's capable of knocking you out in the later round. Holloway needs to finish this early.

03:01 It's time! First up on the main card will see Max Holloway vs. Jeremy Stephens!

02:59: Following the win, Faber says he wants a fight against TJ Dillashaw or Dominick Cruz. The history between Faber and Dillashaw would make a great fight!

02:56: Faber beats Saenz by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)!

02:53: I've got that down at 29-28 Faber, but lets see what the judges think! Strong contender for fight of the night, but there's still five main card events to go. What a night/early morning for UK viewers this is going to be!

02:53: Faber - Saenz has gone to the judges.

02:42: Warrley Alves on his Las Vegas debut win: “This was my first fight in Las Vegas which I knew could be difficult. I was able to acclimate very quickly and my weight cut went perfectly. I’m so happy to get the win as a thanks to all my amazing teammates and coaches.

02:30: The main card is almost upon us, but first, let's look at some of the fights on the preliminary card.



Torres defeats Lybarger by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Alves defeats Covington by submission (guillotine) R1 1:26

Santos defeats Lee by TKO (punches) R1 3:26

Mustafaev defeats Proctor by TKO (knee and punches) R1 1:54

Medeiros defeats Makdessi by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

McGee defeats Alexandre by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Let's not forget of the other title fight going on this evening between Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold. The Middleweight Champion has already beaten the likes of Anderson Silva and Lyoto Machida, but Rockhold will be a different test for Weidman.

"I will kill you," Aldo hissed towards McGregor at the weigh-in. There's no love lost between these two fighters and fans can only hope that the fight matches the build-up. Choruses of "ole, ole, ole," rang round the MGM when Aldo took to the scales. The Irish fans in their thousands.

There's no doubt that Conor McGregor has taken the UFC to new marketing heights. Take the weigh-ins for example. Irish fans gathered outside the MGM Grand Garden to watch a weigh-in. Something that wouldn't happen for another six hours. From a line of fans to a gathering of thousands outside on the sidewalk to watch a weigh-in is quite staggering. However, this does come at a cost for others. McGregor fans forced a plane to turn back towards JFK airport after a fight broke out onboard.

Stick with us here at VAVEL UK for coverage of the UFC 194: Aldo - McGregor main card, starting at 3AM BST. Can McGregor become the new UFC Featherweight Champion of the world? We’ll soon find out. In the lead up to the event, we’ll be taking a closer look at the fighter’s strengths and weaknesses, and where this fight can be won and lost.

Aldo and McGregor both made weight on Friday night, weighing in at 145. The pair had to be separated after Aldo mimicked McGregor’s stare-down stance. The fighters traded words before been separated by UFC officials.

That win has set McGregor up with a title shot against long-time rival, Jose Aldo. It’s clear that the two fighters don’t like each other, or respect each other.

The pair had to be separated before UFC 189 during the media conferences, before Aldo pulled out with injury

Aldo - McGregor was expected to take place on July 11, but the Brazilian withdrew just weeks before the event after suffering a fractured rib during training. This meant that McGregor faced up against Chad Mendes. McGregor beat the Californian in two rounds, winning the Interim UFC Featherweight Championship, earning performance of the night.

Luke Rockhold - Chris Weidman has the potential to be as good a fight as Aldo - McGregor. West coast - East coast. Surfer - Wrester. This fight is likely to determine who is king of the new generation.

The co-main headline see’s Chris Weidman defend his UFC Middleweight Championship against Santa Cruz’ Luke Rockhold. Weidman has defended his Championship against Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort.

Max Holloway - Jeremy Stephens kick start the main event at 3AM BST before Demian Maia takes on Gunnar Nelson, who has been training with McGregor’s camp. The third fight on the main card see’s Jacare Souza vs. Yoel Romero. If Souza wins, he’ll be given a fight that earns him with a title shot.

McGregor has tried to get the better of Aldo since he’s been given a shot at the title. From minute one, that’s what he wanted. The Irishman has been trying to get under the Aldo’s skin, but it hasn’t really worked as well as he had hoped. Making weight, McGregor seemed to look weak in comparison to Aldo, who looked full of energy.

Aldo has defended his championship against the likes of Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes and Frankie Edgar, all of which went to a decision.

The stakes are high in this fight are huge. Dana White seems to get a buzz from McGregor, who could dethrone the champion after 10 years. Aldo has won 18 straight fights and comes in the match with 24 wins and 1 loss in comparison to McGregor’s 18-2 who has won his last 14.



You can watch all the build-up of UFC 194: Aldo - McGregor via UFC's YouTube channel.

In the main event, Aldo will be defending his UFC Featherweight Championship against the Notorious Conor McGregor in a much-anticipated showdown, which is expected to break the attendance record in the UFC.

Hello and welcome to coverage of UFC 194: Jose Aldo - Conor McGregor on VAVEL UK. Follow for all the build-up of UFC 194 main card.