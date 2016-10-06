UFC 204: Bisping vs Henderson 2 media staredown
Photo: VAVEL

Michael Bisping spoke to the world media on Thursday evening ahead of his first middleweight title defence against old rival Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in Manchester.

The pair clashed verbally at the media day staredown when Bisping (29-7) told Henderson (29-7) that the belt “is staying here [with me]” before the future UFC Hall of Famer Henderson replied “they’ll build be a new one.”

Last time out it was Henderson who came off the victor at UFC 100 in 2009, but 12 years later, Bisping, who goes by the nickname of ‘The Count’, will look to get his revenge in his home city on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Bisping stood toe to toe with his upcoming foe for the media but whilst Henderson remained largely quiet, the Brit tried talking down his opponent, touching his abs before saying “you’re a bit soft,” and that ne needed to do a few push ups.