British Basketball League 2016/17 regular season recap

As the British Basketball League (BBL) drew to a close, two play-off spots were up for grabs as 13 games took place on the final weekend in the league.

Surrey Scorchers and Bristol Flyers took those final play-off places while Plymouth Raiders suffered disappointment as they missed out.

Eight teams made the play-offs, with the quarter-finals set to tip off tonight.

How did the final spots play out?

Bristol needed an overtime win over Manchester Giants on Saturday, as they recorded a 81-89 victory led by Leslee Smith’s 19 points and 21 rebounds.

Bristol’s side, coached by Andreas Kapoulas, then went to Surrey and won 71-79. After the game Kapoulas said: “It was a rollercoaster of a season, especially being 1-11 so to finish with a 15-6 record is just impressive."

Surrey sealed their play-off spot against the Plymouth Raiders, winning 93-70 led by 18 points off the bench by Gabriel McCray.

This was their eighth win in 11 games, this late charge pushed them to a play-off place and sees them carry on their momentum into the play-offs.

Plymouth needed a win over Manchester coupled with a Bristol loss to make it into the post-season but the Giants claimed a 99-93 victory to end Plymouth’s campaign.

How do the play-offs look?

Top seed Leicester Riders will take on Surrey in a two-game series, the first of which takes place tonight at Surrey with the return fixture on Sunday.

In the quarter-finals, there are two legs with an aggregated score deciding which side advances to the semi-finals.

Second-seed Newcastle Eagles will take on Bristol, third-seed Glasgow Rocks face London Lions and Sheffield Sharks will play Worcester Wolves.

Who are the league leaders?

Via bbl.org.uk, Mike DiNunno of Cheshire Phoenix led the league in points per game (PPG) averaging 21 points, with Rahmon Fletcher of Newcastle finished with 20.5 PPG, and Rashad Hassan of London averaging 19.7 PPG.

Fletcher not only finished second in PPG, but led the league in assists per game (APG) with 6.7. Zaire Taylor was close behind with 6.5 APG and Marek Klassen finished with 6.3 APG.

Maurice Walker of Worcester was the most dominant man on the boards in this BBL regular season, claiming 9.1 rebounds per game (RPG) finishing ahead of Tony Wroblicky with 8.7 RPG and Hassan and Robert Marsden both on 8.3 RPG.

Via Brithoops.com, Kieron Achara of Glasgow was the league’s top rim protector, leading the league in blocks per game (BPG) with 1.71, ahead of Raheem May-Thompson with 1.45 BPG and Scott Martin with 1.11.

Surrey against Leicester will be broadcasted live on the BBC Sport website, with the game tipping off at 19:30. One BBL semi-final and both the BBL play-off final and the WBBL play-off final also will be broadcasted live.