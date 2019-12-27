Fallon Sherrock's History-Making Run at PDC World Championship Ended by Chris Dobey

Chris Dobey admitted that he needed to be at his “best” to bring an end to Fallon Sherrock’s history-making run in the PDC World Championship.

Sherrock took the opening set and then went 2-1 up in the game, but nine of the final 10 legs was won by Dobey to secure his place in the last 16 of the tournament.

Hollywood Dobey finished with an average of 101 and hit 11 180’s on his way to a 4-2 victory, which sets up Newcastle-Middlesbrough showdown with Glen Durrant, who beat Daryl Gurney 4-2 earlier in the afternoon, in the fourth-round.

Dobey sets up North-East derby in World Championship

Sherrock raced out the blocks, winning the first and third set to get a big foothold in the game. The crowd, as they had done in the previous two matches, were right behind the Milton-Keynes thrower.

Nevertheless, world no 22 Dobey brought the game back level at 2-2, winning the fourth set 3-0, and went on to secure the next two sets to book his place against Durrant.

The Bedlington ace praised Sherrock for what she’s achieved in the tournament, but knew, from the very beginning, that he needed to be at his very best.

“I knew what I had to do from the start,” Dobey told Sky Sports. “I’ve said it in interviews, time after time, this girl can play and I needed to be at my best.

“I wasn’t doing anything wrong during the game and I was 1-0 and 2-1 down. I was thinking ‘how am I getting beat here’, but she’s been absolutely outstanding and fully deserves all of the support.”

Sherrock’s history-making run brought to an end

Sherrock became the first ever female darts player to win at the World Championship when she beat Ted Evetts 3-2 in the First Round.

Her remarkable achievement spread worldwide and Sherrock followed that up by knocking out world no 11, Mensur Suljović in the next round.

It was a high-quality match at the Alexandra Palace, between Sherrock and Dobey and she told the reporter, after the match, that it has been an enjoyable tournament.

Sherrock said: “I’ve enjoyed myself so much. Chris played so well and unfortunately it wasn’t my result, but I can’t take it away from him, he played so well. Good luck to him in the next round."

Speaking of the year ahead, she continued: “Hopefully to be back here next year, but I’ve got the Ladies BDO World Championship next week, so I’ll go there and let’s see where I go from then.”