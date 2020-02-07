XFL 2020: New York Guardians preview

The XFL is back, ready to make its return this Saturday. The new incarnation of the league comes 19 years after the old version lasted just one season in 2001.

With the eight-team league getting underway, this is a preview of the New York Guardians, the team in the top market in the country.

Who makes up the coaching staff?

The Guardians are led by former San Diego Chargers head coach and longtime NFL offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride. Having served under longtime friend Tom Coughlin for the New York Giants, the 68-year old is familiar with the area. While serves as the team's offensive coordinator, he'll have plenty of help.

Gilbride is bsck in a familiar place with New York/Photo: Danielle Parhizkahan/Northjersey.com

Mike Miller is the team's wide receivers coach, having overseen the Arizona Cardinals in the same capacity, the trio of Larry Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin and Steve Breaston all-surpassing 1,000 yards, the fifth trio in NFL history to do so.

On defence, Jim Herrmann has both a national championship at Michigan and a Super Bowl ring with the Giants.

Also serving on the staff are former All-Pro cornerback Chris Dishman, 37-year veteran coach Kevin Kelly, who will oversee the linebackers and Jerald Ingram, a loyal assistant to Coughlin at Boston College, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Giants, who will head up the running backs.

Who are the Guardians' best players?

The man at the helm of the New York offence is quarterback Matt McGloin. In five seasons with the Oakland Raiders, the Penn State alum threw 11 touchdowns.

His biggest weapons figure to be wide receivers Deangelo Yancey, a former NFL fifth-round draft pick, Mekale McKay, who put up 100-yard games with San Antonio in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football and Tim Cook, who notched 274 yards and three touchdowns with the Arizona Hotshots.

McGloin is one of the better-known players in the XFL/Photo: Danielle Parhizkahan/Northjersey.com

Players to watch on defence figure to be cornerback Jamar Summers, who was the best in the AAF with the Birmingham Iron, registering three interceptions and 10 passes defended and Ben Heeney, who is the most accomplished player on the front seven with 55 tackles and two and a half sacks in his time in the NFL.

Lorenzo Doss earned a championship with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

What is the outlook for the Guardians' inaugural season?

The XFL is an eight-team league with four teams in the Eastern Conference and four teams in the Western Conference. The Guardians are projected to finish anywhere from 7-3 to 4-6 in the East, which also includes the DC Defenders, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers.

While the West is comprised of the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.

With Summers as the cornerstone of the defence, New York figures to be strong on that side of the ball, especially in the secondary. McGloin should have plenty of targets to throw to.

The running game will be key. If Cook can run the ball effectively, he will take the pressure off the Guardians passing attack and help the offence achieve balance.