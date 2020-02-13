Premier League Darts Night Two: Fallon Sherrock claims draw with Glen Durrant on Premier League debut

Fallon Sherrock followed up her history-making run at the World Championship by playing out an entertaining draw with Glen Durrant.

Sherrock, the second ‘challenger’ at this year's Premier League, had darts to win the game, but a fightback from Durrant saw the Middlesbrough thrower pick up a point in Nottingham.

World number one Michael van Gerwen thrashed Daryl Gurney 7-1, while former world champion Rob Cross picked up his first win of the competition, beating Nathan Aspinall 7-5.

There were also two other draws on the evening as the spoils were shared in the games between Gary Anderson and Peter Wright and also Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith.

Embed from Getty Images

Fallon Sherrock plays out draw with Glen Durrant

Premier League debutant Sherrock was bidding to add a Premier League win to her name after a terrific run in the World Championship.

The first six legs went with the throw, but Sherrock broke in the seventh leg with a 92 finish and went on to open up a 6-4 lead.

Durrant held his nerve in the final two legs, hitting double 16 under pressure in the final leg, to followed up his win against Smith last week with a 6-6 draw against Sherrock.

Current world champion Wright and former two-time Premier League winner Anderson played out one of the games of the night and the spoils were shared as the pair drew 6-6.

Four straight legs went with the throw, but after Wright opened up a 4-2 lead, Anderson won three straight legs to go ahead in the game.

‘The Flying Scotsman’ secured a point, but Wright, playing with a sprained ankle, hit a 12-dart leg and a 101 finish to secure his first point of the competition.

Embed from Getty Images

Michael van Gerwen sits top of table after Daryl Gurney thrashing

Van Gerwen, who started with a victory over Wright in week one, continued his perfect start to the Premier League by inflicting a thumping 7-1 defeat on Gurney.

The Dutchman raced into a 6-0 lead in the blink of an eye and despite Gurney avoiding the whitewash, Van Gerwen wrapped up the victory to move to the top of the table.

Smith’s wait for his first win of the 2020 Premier League continues after Price produced a stunning comeback to pick up a point.

After going behind, ‘Bully Boy’ won six of the next seven legs, which included two 10-dart legs and a 140 finish, to secure his first point of the competition.

Price, as he did against Cross in week one, sparked a remarkable comeback. This time, he broke against the throw twice to clinch a second consecutive draw.

Cross, who drew against Price last Thursday, picked up his first win of the new campaign and had to dig deep to claim a 7-5 win over Aspinall.

The game swung back and forth, with Aspinall taking a 4-3 lead at one stage, but Cross fought back to win four of the next five legs, hitting his second ton-plus finish to win the game.