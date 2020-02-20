Premier League Darts Night Three: Aspinall inflicts first defeat of competition on Van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen was handed his first loss of the 2020 Premier League as Nathan Aspinall shocked the world number one 7-5 at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff.

MVG had won both of his opening two games in the competition, but Aspinall was clinical with his finishing to record his second victory and move up to third in the table.

Glen Durrant sits top of the pile after week three following a clinical performance to beat two-time world champion Gary Anderson.

Peter Wright come through a tough test against Rob Cross, Michael Smith thrashed Welshman Jonny Clayton 7-1, while fellow countryman Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney played out a 6-6 draw.

Aspinall stuns Van Gerwyn in Cardiff

UK Open champion Aspinall produced one of the performances of the night as he brought an end to van Gerwen’s winning start to the competition.

Both players held their throw to start the game, but Aspinall broke in the third leg, with a 110 checkout, and went on to take a 4-2 lead.

Van Gerwen fought back to win three-straight legs, to lead for the first time, but Aspinall broke the MVG throw in the penultimate leg before clinching a 7-5 victory with a 101.12 average.

Durrant moved to the top of the Premier League table after a clinical performance over two-time world champion Anderson.

‘Duzza’ broke the throw in the second leg and raced into a 3-0 lead and despite Anderson getting a leg on the board, the former three-time BDO world champion cruised into a 5-1 lead.

Anderson threatened to stage a comeback, pulling the game back to 5-3, but Durrant won two of the final three legs to get the job done and remain unbeaten in the competition.

World champion Wright gets past Cross

Reigning world champion Wright secured his first victory of the 2020 Premier League after coming through a tough test against Cross.

‘Snakebite’ raced into a 3-0 lead, averaging just over 118 at one stage, but Cross had a break of throw of his own and checked out 122 on the bull to make it 3-2.

‘Voltage won back-to-back legs, breaking throw in the 11th leg, to force a decider, but Wright broke the throw to come away with a 7-5 win.

After squandering a 6-2 lead against Price last Thursday, Smith bounced back emphatically to record a 7-1 thrashing against Clayton.

Clayton, the third of nine challengers, held his throw to go 1-0 up, but Smith was relentless thereafter. ‘Bully Boy’ checked out 167 to break throw in the fifth leg and wrapped up the win with a 142 finish.

Gurney picked up his first point after holding Price in front of his hometown crowd as the Welshman was held for the third-consecutive week.

The first eight legs went with the throw, but after Price broke in the ninth, Gurney broke straight back and went on to secure a point, but the ‘Iceman’ held his nerve to record another 6-6 draw.