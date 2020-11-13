Katharina Thanderz: "This is the Fight I've Been Dreaming Of"

Katharina Thanderz claims that her fight this weekend for the world title is the fight she’s ‘been dreaming of’ for her whole career.

Norwegian super-featherweight contender Thanderz is preparing for the biggest fight of her career this weekend against the WBC world champion Terri Harper.

The 32-year-old has earned her shot at the title by beating Danila Ramos on points in 2019 to become the WBC Interim champion and become the mandatory challenger for Harper.

She joins a female dominated card as three women’s world title fights will take centre stage at Wembley Arena on Saturday night, including Katie Taylor and Rachel Ball’s world title contests.

Coming in as the underdog, she is the slightly smaller fighter but has a slight reach advantage as well as a wealth of experience as the older fighter in her four year professional career.

Fighting for the world title is a special moment in any fighter’s career and it has taken four years and a 13 fight perfect record to be where she is today.

"This is my moment, my fight, the night my whole career has lined up for," said Thanderz.

“It means a lot, it’s the fight I’ve been dreaming of for many years so being here is an amazing feeling”

Having been extremely active in 2019 with three fights and three victories including winning the interim title, she has been out of the ring for over a year. However, she believes the time out of the ring won’t have an effect come fight night.

“I don’t think so, because I’ve been training full time and haven’t really had a rest from training. It was also a time where I had the chance to improve a lot of things which is something you don’t get to do when you are preparing for a specific fight.”

“In that sense, I see a positive thing about it and since I’ve not been away from the gym, I don’t think it’s a big problem that I didn’t fight for a year”

🗣 “I’m very confident I will become World Champion on Saturday. Terri is a very skilful fighter but I’m ready!” - Katharina Thanderz #HarperThanderz #TaylorGutierrez pic.twitter.com/hcTgu1P9IH — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 11, 2020

Harper comes into the fight fresh off a really exciting draw against fellow Brit Nathsha Jonas at Fight Camp in August. Speaking on the subject of the fight, the challenger has claimed this week that she has studied Harper and sees weaknesses in her game.

“First of all, I really think it was a great fight for female boxing, they were both really great and those types of fights are the fights that really make female boxing grow.”

“As for her weaknesses, I always say we all have weaknesses and it’s normal to study your opponent and that’s what I’ve been doing this last month, so of course she has weaknesses. But we all do, so I guess she’s been studying me as well.”

Her career has seen her win a European title as well as a WBC international title and slowly record a career building towards world level. She has previously defeated the Brit Rachel Ball, who fights on the card on Saturday night, by majority decision in 2019.

When asked, she was full of praise for the Brit who gave her a tough test on that night well over a year ago.

“She has huge physical potential, she’s really tall and has a long reach and she was quite a lot taller than me, and now she’s dropped two weight divisions, so she has a huge physical advantage with her opponents which is a really good thing.

“She’s been consistent, and she’s kept on training which is really good and it’s good to be on the same show as well”