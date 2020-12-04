Errol Spence Jr. VS. Danny Garcia: Welterweight showdown in Texas this weekend

His test being a challenging one as he takes on Danny Garcia, 32, the former unified light welterweight and WBC welterweight champion. Garcia (36-2 21 KOs) has only fallen short to Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter in his career.

Spence (26-0 21 Kos) faced controversy following the high-speed crash in his Ferrari, he was charged with DWI and class-B misdemeanour after it was discovered he had been intoxicated behind the wheel.

Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence became champion at 27-years-old after he defeated Kell Brook in the 11th round via TKO in Sheffield to win the IBF strap. He later unified the division defeating Shawn Porter via split decision and claiming the WBC title, a belt that Garcia won in 2016.

A fight that could go either way it has the boxing worlds attention. Will Garcia's punching ability be too much for Spence who may have slight ring rust? Or will Spence unleash his slick boxing IQ and put on a show for the limited fans in attendance?

Start time and how to watch

The fight is on Saturday, 5 December in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium. The home of the Dallas Cowboys’.

It will be broadcasted in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports, this service is available through monthly payment of £9.99 and available on mobile or tablet device.

The fight will start in the early hours on 6 December in the UK, with the ring walks expected to start after 4am.

Full fight card

Errol Spence Jr. VS. Danny Garcia, WBC & IBF welterweight titles

Sebastian Fundora VS. Jorge Cota, super-welterweight

Josesito Lopez VS. Francisco Santana, welterweight

Julio Ceja VS. Eduardo Ramirez, featherweight

Miguel Flores VS. Isaac Avelar, super-featherweight

Fernando Garcia VS. Juan Tapia, featherweight

Frank Martin VS. Tyrone Luckey, Lightweight

Vito Mielnicki VS. Steven Pulluaim, welterweight

Burley Brooks VS. Marco Delgado, super-middleweight