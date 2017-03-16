Michael van Gerwen remains unbeaten in Premier League after Phil Taylor victory

Van Gerwen on the Oche (Photo: Tim Williams/ Getty Images)

Michael van Gerwen came from behind to break his three-game TV losing streak against Phil Taylor to beat him in front of a rapturous Rotterdam crowd.

The world number one was three legs down in the blink of an eye, but managed to produce a fine comeback to win seven of the following eight legs to remain unbeaten in Premier League Darts – sustaining the pressure of the 10,000-strong crowd.

Fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years and produced the performance of the tournament when he thrashed Gary Anderson 7-2.

Kim Huybrechts and Jelle Klaasen are on the verge of elimination after losses to Adrian Lewis and James Wade respectively – with judgement night just around the corner – and Peter Wright also picked up a win on the night.

Van Gerwen remains unbeaten in Premier League

Taylor came out the blocks quickly against the reigning world champions, racing into a 3-0 lead after not missing a single dart at a double.

However, six-time Premier League winner was pegged back by a resilient van Gerwen, who won the next five legs and Taylor was feeling the pressure of the Orange-clad Dutch crowd.

The Englishman pulled to within a leg, but missed a chance to level the game and was punished as van Gerwen closed out the match to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Barney sets crowd alight after sublime victory

Van Barneveld, who enjoyed arguably the greatest response of his career, took the game to Anderson from the start, hitting a 13-dart leg and a 12-dart leg to open the game before going 3-0 up on the Scot.

The Flying Scotsman got on the board, but a 156 checkout from Barney put the Dutchman in total control at 5-2.

A 10-dart leg followed to earn van Barneveld a point, and he rounded off the game – beating Anderson 7-2 and finishing with an average over 100.

Wade beats injured Klaasen in Rotterdam

Elsewhere, Wade took advantage of a wounded Dutchman in the opening match of the night, and it was revealed during the night that Klaasen will have to undergo surgery on his wrist in May.

The pair were separated by a single leg after the first five legs, but Wade took full advantage of the Dutchman’s injury by winning five of the next six legs to clinch the victory.

Wade now moved up into the top four of the Premier League, while Klaasen remains rock-bottom and looks highly likely to finish in the bottom two.

Lewis and Wright also win on the night

Huybrechts is also staring adversity in the face after another defeat, but he took a 3-1 lead over Lewis before a confrontation between the pair on the oche.

The Belgian was rattled and Lewis took full advantage of that and turned the game around and won six-straight legs for his third win of the tournament.

Newly-crowned UK Open winner Wright edged out Dave Chisnall, who is teetering above the bottom two, to remain top of the table going into night eight next week.