Four Things We Learnt from the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 drivers at group photo ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

With the curtain coming down on another F1 season, with Max Verstappen winning in today's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here are our four things we have learnt from today's race.

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen crosses the finish line to win the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Emirati city on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Verstappen reigns supreme

What a season it has been for three-time world champion Max Verstappen as he won yet another grand prix, in a season filled by dominance.

Again he led from start to finish although Charles Leclerc made a good effort to try and take the lead on lap 1.

He saw out the win and did the customary burnout doughnuts on the Yas Marina track. The stats for the Dutchman's season are beyond ridiculous and it just shows how incredible he has been for Red Bull Racing in 2023.

Verstappen won 19 out of 22 for the season, he claimed 21 podiums and scored 575 out of a possible 620 points in the drivers championship.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing after the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mercedes claim second place

Mercedes have finished strongly to claim second place in the 2023 constructors championship, beating out rivals Ferrari in the final race of 2023.

George Russell drove a great race to bag a 3rd place podium, he was a tad fortunate that Checo Perez got a 5-second time penalty for an incident with Lando Norris.

But let's not take away from the fact that the Brit did amazing for his team and even with teammate Lewis Hamilton finishing in the points it was already enough to take second by a point but the team from Brackley ended up edging out the Maranello outfit by three points.

Third placed George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Edmund So/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Ferrari end season in Ferrari fashion

Ferrari finished the 2023 season in the most Ferrari of ways, as it was a bit hit-and-miss for the team from Italy.

On one hand, Charles Leclerc finished the season on a podium but his teammate Carlos Sainz finished 18th and to be honest it is very questionable that Ferrari would pit Sainz with one lap to go in a bid to get the fastest lap of the race because it backfired big time.

Sainz was running in tenth, but even if they got the fastest lap extra point they would have still lost the P2 in the constructors by a single point instead they ruined Sainz' race altogether.

Second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

McLaren finish the season strong

McLaren has had a great end to the season, and in the final race of 2023 Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have taken double points.

It was a performance that was a world away from how they started the season, the team in Papaya didn't kickstart their season until they had the first lot of upgrades in Austria.

For the first 8 races McLaren scored just 17 points so to finish P4 in the constructor's championship come the end of the season shows how much they have improved over the second half of the season claiming 9 podiums, a Sprint win and a Sprint 2nd place.

The question on everyone's lips is can Mclaren keep that momentum over the winter and start the 2024 season in the same way as they finished this one?

Lando Norris, Zak Brown, CEO of Mclaren Formula 1 Team, Oscar Piastri and Andrea Stella, Team Principal, Mclaren Formula 1 Team, portrait celebrates the podium during the Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix of Japan from 21st to 24th of September, 2023 on the Suzuka Circuit, in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

There are 97 days until Formula One is back for winter testing in February and the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix in on the 2nd March 2024.