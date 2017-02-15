Iwobi faces Bayern litmus test

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi. Picture Source: Pulse.ng

It’s been a roller coaster ride for Iwobi who only a couple of months ago was in the Londoners reserve team. Nobody, however, would have thought that by this time, Iwobi would have secured a spot in the Arsenal team let alone be considered for a match against Bayern Munich in the first leg, Round of 16 tie.

It’s been seven years since the Gunners made it to the quarter-finals of Europe’s most prestigious club competition and the Wenger tutored side will once again face a stern test of their credentials on the backdrop of a miserable month of February, where all hopes of a silverware seem to have gone up in smoke.

No doubt the Nigerian international has done very well given Arsene Wenger’s faith in the young forward but perhaps, his biggest test of nerves and rising up to the occasion will against the Bavarians who have a knack of eliminating Arsenal in recent past.

Iwobi only made his debut for arsenal on the 27th of October 2015 in a Capital one Cup fixture against Sheffield Wednesday, before going on to make his full debut versus Barcelona in the Champions League last season, a game in which he really did well and ultimately, earned him a spot in the line-up against Everton where he goal his first goal for Arsenal in the EPL.

Fast-track to 2016/2017 campaign, Iwobi was against eased into Wenger’s starting lineup and it has somewhat paid off with the lad, bagging just a goal in Europe in the 4-1 bashing of FC Basel.

Since then, the goals have dried up but his contributions in the team cannot be overlooked even though many Arsenal faithful and even the manager, Arsene Wenger would have loved a situation where he scores more often.

However, with the return of the lucrative competition, Iwobi would be looking to replicate his good form against Bayern Munich Wednesday night as Arsenal would try to make it to the quarter-final of the UCL for the first time in seven years, since the triumph against Portuguese side, FC Porto.

Although Bayern Munich are not as fearsome as they were some years ago specifically under Pep Guardiola, yet, the Bavarians have enough quality in their ranks to condemn Arsene Wenger to another early exit from the competition.