Goal and highlights: Atletico de San Luis 0-1 Pumas UNAM in Liga MX Guard1anes 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

8:35 PM13 days ago

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM

Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport.
8:30 PM13 days ago

Goal and highlights

8:25 PM13 days ago

Pumas beats San Luis

With Juan Ignacio Dinenno's goal, Pumas defeated San Luis, who had three goals disallowed, one of them in a very controversial manner, 1-0.

With this result, UNAM and Atlético have 12 points; on the next matchday, Pumas will host Pachuca and Pumas will visit Rayados.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
8:20 PM13 days ago

90+4'

Game over!
8:15 PM13 days ago

90'

Four minutes are added.
8:10 PM13 days ago

88'

Juan Dinenno's counterattack failed to score after sending the ball over the top of the local goal.
8:05 PM13 days ago

83'

San Luis makes another move: Lucas Passerini comes in for Pablo Barrera.
8:00 PM13 days ago

PUMAS GOAL!

Juan Dinenno takes the penalty perfectly and gives UNAM the lead.
7:55 PM13 days ago

78'

Penalty for Pumas!
7:50 PM13 days ago

76'

Almost there! Pablo Barrera's lobbed shot barely goes over the crossbar. Pumas is saved again.
7:45 PM13 days ago

74'

New movement for San Luis: Federico Gino comes in for Juan Castro.
7:40 PM13 days ago

69'

Nicolás Ibáñez and Damián Batallini join the cautioned players.
7:35 PM13 days ago

66'

It doesn't count again! Now for offside, the San Luis goal is disallowed.
7:30 PM13 days ago

SAN LUIS GOAL!

From a pass by Damián Batallini, Nicolás Ibáñez shot inside the box to give Los Potosinos the lead.
7:25 PM13 days ago

58'

Unbelievable! Facing the goal, Nicolás Ibáñez shoots inside the box, but the ball goes just wide. San Luis misses.
7:20 PM13 days ago

54'

First change for Pumas: Facundo Waller comes on for Gabriel Torres.
7:15 PM13 days ago

53'

Good sweep by Ramiro González to deflect Favio Álvarez's shot. Pumas came close.
7:10 PM13 days ago

50'

Dionicio Escalante gets a caution card.
7:05 PM13 days ago

45'

The second half is already underway!
7:00 PM13 days ago

45+4'

End of the first half!
6:55 PM13 days ago

45+3'

Marco Ortiz sends off Leonel Rocco and Luis Felipe Gallegos, coach and substitute player for San Luis, respectively.
6:50 PM13 days ago

45+1'

It doesn't count! Juan Izquierdo's goal is disallowed for a handball by Nicolás Ibáñez, who had assisted it.

Pumas is saved and the tie is maintained.

6:45 PM13 days ago

45'

Add one minute.
6:40 PM13 days ago

SAN LUIS GOAL!

Juan Izquierdo headed the ball home to put the Potosinos ahead.
6:35 PM13 days ago

35'

The match is stopped for Juan Izquierdo to receive medical attention after he collided his face with a teammate.
6:30 PM13 days ago

33'

Gerardo Moreno joins the list of those cautioned.
6:25 PM13 days ago

29'

Nicolás Ibáñez's individual play ended with a shot that was turned away by Alfredo Talavera.
6:20 PM13 days ago

28'

Good save by Alfredo Talavera to prevent Juan Castro from controlling the ball inside the area.
6:15 PM13 days ago

24'

Pumas' first move: Gerardo Moreno replaces Luis Quintana.
6:10 PM13 days ago

22'

Almost there! Damián Batallini's header hits the outside of the net. Pumas is saved.
6:05 PM13 days ago

20'

Luis Quintana leaves the field due to physical discomfort. His first change is being prepared.
6:00 PM13 days ago

16'

Tala! Without much trouble, Alfredo dives and saves Nicolás Ibáñez's shot.
5:55 PM13 days ago

15'

San Luis began by proposing, but in the last few minutes Pumas has begun to take the ball away from them.
5:50 PM13 days ago

8'

Carlos Gutiérrez receives a yellow card for a foul on Juan Castro.
5:45 PM13 days ago

6'

Goal disallowed! Nicolás Ibáñez's goal was controversially disallowed for an alleged foul.
5:40 PM13 days ago

0'

Game on!
5:35 PM13 days ago

Pumas: lineup

A. Talavera; L. Quintana, J. Rodríguez, J. Rivas, N. Freire, E. Lira, F. Álvarez, C. Gutiérrez, J. Vigón (C), G. Torres y J. Dinenno.
5:30 PM13 days ago

Atletico San Luis: lineup

F. Rodríguez; D. Escalante, R. González, J. Izquierdo, J. Castro, J. Güemez, C. Mayada, R. Chávez, P. Barrera, D. Batallini y N. Ibáñez (C).
5:25 PM13 days ago

This is how San Luis was received by the fans from Potosi

5:20 PM13 days ago

Thus, Pumas arrived at the Alfonso Lastras

5:15 PM13 days ago

Don’t leave here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM match.
5:10 PM13 days ago

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN, Univison and TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Univison App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:05 PM13 days ago

Pumas: last lineup

A. Talavera; A. Mozo, J. Vasquez, J. Rodriguez, N. Freire, F. Alvarez, C. Gutierrez, L. Lopez, J. Vigon (C), G. Torres and J. Dinenno.
5:00 PM13 days ago

Atletico San Luis: last lineup

F. Rodriguez; D. Escalante, R. Gonzalez, R. Noya, J. Castro, J. Guemez, C. Mayada, J. Duque, G. Berterame, D. Batallini and N. Ibañez (C).
4:55 PM13 days ago

This is how Pumas was received upon its arrival in Potosí.

4:50 PM13 days ago

Nicolas Ibañez talked about his great scoring quota at Atletico San Luis.

4:45 PM13 days ago

Pumas, looking for a reaction

For their part, UNAM have not performed as well as expected; they are in second last place with 9 points, after two wins, three draws and six losses.

The previous week they visited Chihuahua, where they drew 1-1 against FC Juárez; Juan Dinenno scored for their cause.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
4:40 PM13 days ago

San Luis, back on track

Atleti has had an irregular participation; even so, they remain in the reclassification zone with 12 points, the result of three wins, three draws and five defeats.

On the previous matchday, in their visit to the Corregidora, they lost 2-1 to Querétaro; their only goal was scored by Nicolás Ibáñez, who has now scored eight goals in the current semester.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
4:35 PM13 days ago

Kickoff time

The Atletico de San Luis vs FC Juarez match will be played at the stadium Alfonso Lastras, SLP, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
4:30 PM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX match: Atletico de San Luis vs Pumas!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo