Goals and highlights: Pumas 2-0 Puebla in Liga MX Apertura 2021

Goals and highlights
Game over!
In a match with little excitement, Pumas won for the first time in the tournament after beating Puebla 2-0 at Ciudad Universitaria, with goals from Washington Corozco and Juan Dinenno.
With this result, UNAM has five points, while La Franja remains on three.
On the fifth matchday of the Apertura 2021 Liga MX, the Universitarios will visit Toluca and the Camoteros will host Querétaro.
90'
Five minutes of compensation are added.
82'
Pumas makes its last change: Marco García is replaced by Erik Lira.
PUMAS GOAL!
Juan Dinenno takes the penalty perfectly and increases the lead on the scoreboard for the Universitaris.
79'
Penalty! Salvador Reyes is flagged for a foul on Washington Corozo, and receives a yellow card.
78'
VAR! Referee Brian Gonzalez goes to watch a possible penalty kick in favor of Pumas.
75'
New Puebla's movement: Gustavo Ferrareis replaces Ivo Vázquez.
PUMAS GOAL!
Washington Corozo scores inside the box with a powerful shot to put UNAM ahead on the scoreboard.
72'
New change for Pumas: Marco García comes out and Amaury García comes in.
62'
Pumas also made its first changes: Washington Corozo and Cristian Battocchio came in for Sebastián Saucedo and Higor Meritao.
57'
Puebla changes their lineup: Daniel Álvarez, Guillermo Martínez and Clifford Aboagye come in place of Maximiliano Araújo, Fernando Aristeguieta and Amaury Escoto.
53'
Puebla's counterattack ended with a shot by Christian Tabó that went just wide.
48'
Close! Antony Silva makes a great save to keep Pumas from scoring; and on the rebound, Gabriel Torres misses his header in front of goal.
The second half begins!
The match between the capital and Puebla is back in action.
First half ends!
After 45+1', Pumas and Puebla are tied at nil-all at the Olímpico Universitario; both teams have performed quite poorly, so the match has lacked excitement.
45'
One minute of reposition is added.
38'
Alfredo Talavera, captain of Pumas, was also yellow-carded for a foul outside the box.
30'
Alan Mozo, Pumas' fullback, becomes the first player to receive a yellow card.
18'
Little by little, Puebla has evened out possession of the ball; however, they have also found it difficult to reach the opponent's area.
10'
Pumas has clearly dominated the game in these minutes; however, they have yet to generate any real danger.
The match begins!
In Ciudad Universitaria, Pumas and Puebla are already playing their sixth match in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura.
Pumas fans demonstrate
This morning, in the vicinity of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, the Rebel (Pumas supporters' club) demonstrated against the board of directors and the coaching staff due to the poor results.
Puebla's player to watch
Fernando Aristeguieta | The Venezuelan international is one of the reinforcements that La Franja added this semester to make up for the losses they suffered in the attack; after that, he is the offensive reference for his good aerial and back play, which is fundamental for his coach's system of play.
Pumas' player to watch
Alfredo Talavera | Finally, after reporting late due to his participation with the Mexican National Team in the Copa MX and then catching covid-19, this afternoon he will play his first game of the tournament; beyond the fact that he is the captain, Tala is perhaps the most decisive player that the universitarios have. His performance in goal will be fundamental for UNAM's aspirations.
Pumas, to win
At a press conference, Nicolás Freire, one of Pumas' leaders, assured that they will soon get out of the bad streak they are in: "I don't see a crisis, but bad results. I see work that is not reflected on match day, I see anger that we are going to channel into good things. We won against Puebla and nobody can stop us. I am convinced of that. I say it from what I feel and see with my teammates and from the anger we have for winning and I am sure we will get it."
Puebla: substitutes
Jesús Rodríguez; Emanuel Gularte, Emilio Martínez, Diego de Buen, Clifford Aboagye, Daniel Álvarez, Pablo Parra, Gustavo Ferrareis, Guillermo Martínez and Ángel Robles.
Pumas: substitutes
Julio González; Julio Barragán, Efraín Velarde, Favio Álvarez, Erik Lira, Amaury García, Cristian Battocchio, Washington Corozo, Ángel García and Emanuel Montejano.
Puebla: confirmed lineup
Meanwhile, these are Nicolás Larcamón's picks for today's game: Antony Silva; Israel Reyes, Israel Reyes, George Corral, Juan Segovia, Maximiliano Araújo, Ivo Vázquez, Lucas Jaques, Javier Salas (C), Amaury Escoto, Fernando Aristeguieta and Christian Tabó.
Pumas: confirmed lineup
These are the players selected by Andrés Lillini for this afternoon's match: Alfredo Talavera, Alan Mozo, Jerónimo Rodríguez, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Sebastián Saucedo, Higor Meritao, Leonel López, Marco García, Juan Dinenno and Gabriel Torres.
Designations for the match between Pumas and Puebla
The central referee for this match will be Brian González; Michel Morales, first line; Manuel Martínez, second assistant, and Juan Esquivel, fourth official.
Puebla: last lineup
Antony Silva; George Corral, Israel Reyes, Maximiliano Araujo, Ivo Vázquez, Lucas Jaques, Diego de Buen, Javier Salas (C), Daniel Álvarez, Fernando Aristeguieta and Christian Tabó (C).
Pumas UNAM: last lineup
Julio González; Efraín Velarde, Alan Mozo, Nicolás Freire (C), Arturo Ortiz, Erik Lira, Sebastián Saucedo, Higor Meritao, Marco García, Juan Dinenno and Gabriel Torres.
What's next for Puebla?
On the same day, but at the Estadio Caliente in Baja California, the Franja held Xolos de Tijuana to a 1-1 draw away from home, with a goal from Guillermo Martínez.
How are Pumas coming into the game?
Last Tuesday, in their visit to Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, Pumas were easily defeated 3-0 by Rayos del Necaxa.
Puebla FC, looking to move up the ladder
The team coached by Nicolás Larcamón has not had the best start to the season either, as it is in fourteenth place in the general table with three points, after three draws and two losses; it has scored three goals, but has conceded seven.
Pumas UNAM, looking to climb out of the bottom of the standings
The team coached by Andrés Lillini is currently the team with the worst results so far this season, as shown by the fact that it is in last place in the competition with only two points, the result of two draws and three defeats; it has scored one goal and conceded eight.
Pumas and Puebla, looking to break the losing streak
This Sunday, at noon, the Felinos and the Camoteros will play their sixth match of the semester, in which they will try to put behind them the bad results they have had so far. It is worth mentioning that they are two of the five clubs that have not yet managed to win in the current Mexican First Division.
