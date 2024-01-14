Monterrey vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Puebla match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Monterrey vs Puebla match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Puebla of January 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 PM.
Colombia: 9:00 PM.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ViX.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on TUDN and ViX.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM.
Peru: 10:00 PM.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM.
Puebla's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Jesus Rodriguez, Gastón Silva, Sebastián Olmedo, Brayan Angulo, Gustavo Ferrareis, Diego de Buen, Pablo González, Daniel Álvarez, Kevin Velasco, Guillermo Martínez and Martín Barragán.
Monterrey's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Esteban Andrada, Sebastián Vegas, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Gallardo, Stefan Medina, Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Jordi Cortizo, Maximiliano Meza, Ali Avila and Sergio Canales.
Players to follow from Puebla
The next three players are considered key to Puebla's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Monterrey. The player Martín Barragán (#28) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He was the top scorer last season with 5 goals in 15 games played, he is a player with a lot of experience and we could see him score on Saturday. The next is the Mexican player Diego de Buen (#5), he plays in the forward position, in the last tournament he stood out for his assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Monterrey multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper, Jesus Rodriguez (# 30), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Puebla in the tournament
Puebla came very close to being champion last season, losing in the quarterfinals against Tigres UANL and it is believed that they could be the champions of Clausura 2024. This year they are looking to start the tournament well and will seek to achieve victory over Monterrey on Saturday. Their last game was on December 3, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 defeat against Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Monterrey
The next three players are considered key to Monterrey's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Puebla. The player Germán Berterame (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Jesús Corona (#16), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Puebla multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Monterrey in the tournament
The Monterrey team made a team change due to its poor performance last tournament. This year they seek to qualify among the top 6 in the general table and to achieve that they will have to win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 2, 2024 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Atlético de San Luis at the BBVA Stadium and in this way they achieved their last defeat in the Apertura 2024. They arrive as the favorites to win this match , for the great team they have and the good time they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The BBVA Stadium is located in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 53,500 spectators and is the home of the Rayados del Monterrey. It was inaugurated on August 2, 2015 and cost 200 million dollars to build.