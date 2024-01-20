ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Puebla vs Necaxa live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Puebla vs Necaxa live corresponding to Matchday 2 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Necaxa online and live in the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
This is the start time of the Puebla vs Necaxa match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 21 hours Without Transmission
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours without transmission
Colombia: 20 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 20 hours without transmission
US (ET): 20 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours in Azteca, Fox Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours without transmission
Peru: 21 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 22 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 21 hours without transmission
Argentina: 22 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 21 hours Without Transmission
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours without transmission
Colombia: 20 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 20 hours without transmission
US (ET): 20 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours in Azteca, Fox Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours without transmission
Peru: 21 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 22 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 21 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Necaxa's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ezequiel Unsain, Alan Montes Castro, Alexis Peña, Jair Cortés, Alejandro Mayorga, Diego Gómez, Fernando Arce, Rogelio Cortéz Pineda, Ricardo Monreal, Diber Cambindo and Braian Samudio.
Ricardo Monreal, player to follow!
The forward of the Rayos del Necaxa will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after having been one of the best scorers and the best assister of the team in the championship with 4 goals and 3 assists being the leader in Necaxa's offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Diber Cambindo to form a lethal forward.
How does Necaxa arrive?
The Rayos del Necaxa enter the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to visit Puebla and continue their path in the Clausura 2024. They finished the Apertura 2023 in twelfth place in the Liga MX with a record of 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses to reach at 19 points. Necaxa will seek to take advantage of the duel to climb positions in search of getting back into the Liguilla and seeking their third Liga MX title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Raul Gudiño, Alexis Peña, Fernando Arce, Alejandro Mayorga, Andrés Colorado, Braian Samudio, Edgar Mendez and Ricardo Monreal. Los Rayos will try to have a great season and add important victories to be at the top of the general table with the idea of leaving the previous tournament behind.
Puebla's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jesus Rodriguez, Gastón Silva, Sebastián Olmedo, Brayan Angulo, Gustavo Ferrareis, Diego de Buen, Pablo González, Daniel Álvarez, Kevin Velasco, Miguel Sansores and Martín Barragán.
Brayan Angúlo, player to follow!
The La Franja side starts a new campaign in search of continuing to demonstrate that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Colombian closed the season in a good way, managing to be the team's and the league's top assister with 6 assists. and 2 goals in the Apertura 2023, being a fundamental piece for the people of Puebla to qualify. Angúlo continues to be an important piece of the La Franja team, in addition to continuing to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liga MX Liguilla. The Colombian will have to work more with Gastón Silva to create an important defense.
How does Puebla get here?
The Puebla Strip continues its path in this Clausura 2024, after entering the Liguilla in the Apertura 2023 and being one of the best teams in the championship. Ricardo Carbajal's team reached the final of the Liga MX, after finishing in eighth place in the table with 22 points, after 4 wins, 10 draws and 3 losses. For Clausura 2024, the team made few moves while maintaining a great squad with players like Brayan Angúlo, Jesús Rodríguez, Diego de Buen, Gabriel Carbajal, Kevin Velasco and Gastón Silva. Added to this, reinforcements arrived to improve the team's offense with Lucas Cavallini and Santiago Ormeño returning with the camoteros. La Franja will seek to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the championship and these are one of the favorite teams to be among the best in the league again in Clausura 2026.
Where is the game?
The Cuauhtémoc Stadium located in the city of Puebla will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Clausura 2024 regular season of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 51,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1968.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs Necaxa match, corresponding to Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, at 8 p.m.