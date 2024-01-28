ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Monterrey vs San Luis Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs San Luis match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Monterrey vs San Luis match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs San Luis of January 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM.
Argentina: 9:00 PM.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 9:00 PM.
Colombia: 7:00 PM.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN and Univision.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX and TUDN.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM.
Monterrey's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Esteban Andrada, Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas, Érick Aguirre, Omar Govea, Jorge Rodríguez, Germán Berterame, Jordi Cortizo, Sergio Canales and Brandon Vázquez.
Esteban Andrada, Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas, Érick Aguirre, Omar Govea, Jorge Rodríguez, Germán Berterame, Jordi Cortizo, Sergio Canales and Brandon Vázquez.
Last lineup of San Luis
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Andrés Sánchez, Julio Domínguez, Jordan Silva, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Ricardo Chávez, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Sébastien Salles-Lamonge, Léo Bonatini, Mateo Klimowicz and Vitinho.
Andrés Sánchez, Julio Domínguez, Jordan Silva, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Ricardo Chávez, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Sébastien Salles-Lamonge, Léo Bonatini, Mateo Klimowicz and Vitinho.
Players to follow from San Luis
The next three players are considered key to San Luis' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the game against Monterrey. Paraguayan player Carlos González (#32) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Next is midfielder Kevin Castañeda (#10), he is another distributor of play on the field who is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper, Antonio Rodríguez (# 2), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
San Luis in the tournament
The San Luis team started Clausura 2024 of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 2 games won, 0 draws and 1 lost, achieving 6 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason and fight for the Clausura championship. San Luis's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 24, 2024 and resulted in a 2-1 defeat against Tigres UANL at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium and in this way they achieved their first defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Monterrey
The next three players are considered key to Monterrey's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the game against San Luis. The player Germán Berterame (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. The next is the Argentine player Jorge Rodríguez (#30), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada (# 1), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Monterrey in the tournament
Monterrey had a good start in the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, they are in third position in the general table after 2 games won, 1 tied and 0 lost, they have 7 points. Monterrey seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on January 14, 2024 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Querétaro at the BBVA Stadium and in this way they achieved their first draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The BBVA Stadium is located in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 53,500 spectators and is the home of the Rayados del Monterrey. It was inaugurated on August 2, 2015 and cost 200 million dollars to build.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2024: Monterrey vs San Luis!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.