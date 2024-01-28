ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Pumas vs Pachuca in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Pachuca match in the Liga MX.
What time is Pumas vs Pachuca match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Pachuca of January 28th in several countries:
Mexico: 17:15 hours CDMX
Argentina: 7:15 p.m.
Chile: 7:15 p.m.
Colombia: 5:15pm
Peru: 5:15 p.m.
USA: 6:15pm ET
Ecuador: 5:15 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 7:15 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 18:15 hours
Spain: 01:15 hours
Mexico: 17:15 hours CDMX
Argentina: 7:15 p.m.
Chile: 7:15 p.m.
Colombia: 5:15pm
Peru: 5:15 p.m.
USA: 6:15pm ET
Ecuador: 5:15 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 7:15 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 18:15 hours
Spain: 01:15 hours
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Pachuca and live stream
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Pumas vs Pachuca in streaming you can watch it on TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Pumas vs Pachuca in streaming you can watch it on TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Will he join Pumas?
In recent hours, it has been rumored that Luis Quiñones could leave Tigres after Pumas' alleged interest in signing the midfielder for the 2024 Clausura.
However, various sources mentioned that the 32-year-old player will be under contract until June 2025 and that for the moment there is no offer from Pumas.
However, various sources mentioned that the 32-year-old player will be under contract until June 2025 and that for the moment there is no offer from Pumas.
Antecedents
Felinos and Tapatíos have met on 55 occasions, with 14 wins for the Universitarios, 24 draws and 16 wins for the Tuzos, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and the bad streak they have been carrying since last season.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two squads, 1 win has gone to Pumas, while Pachuca have 1 win and a very even scoreline, as they have three draws in the last 5 meetings.
Pachuca 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Jul 16, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 0 - 2 Pachuca, Mar. 19, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 0 - 0 Pumas UNAM, Jul. 24, 2022, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 2 - 0 Pachuca, May 1, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Oct. 30, 2021, Liga MX
Pachuca 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Jul 16, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 0 - 2 Pachuca, Mar. 19, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 0 - 0 Pumas UNAM, Jul. 24, 2022, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 2 - 0 Pachuca, May 1, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Oct. 30, 2021, Liga MX
How are the Pumas doing?
The locals are coming off a loss against Atlético de San Luis last matchday, having won 2, drawn 1 and lost 2 of their last 5 matches, so they are looking for confidence in this tournament and to get back on their feet.
Atlético de San Luis 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM, January 19, 2024, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 FC Juarez, Jan. 14, 2024, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Dec. 10, 2023, MX League
Pumas UNAM 0 - 1 Tigres UANL, Dec. 7, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 3 - 0 Guadalajara, Dec. 3, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM, January 19, 2024, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 FC Juarez, Jan. 14, 2024, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Dec. 10, 2023, MX League
Pumas UNAM 0 - 1 Tigres UANL, Dec. 7, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 3 - 0 Guadalajara, Dec. 3, 2023, Liga MX
How is Pachuca coming?
The visitors are coming off a 1-0 loss to River Plate in a friendly and last week they beat Cruz Azul 1-0. In their last 5 matches they have a regular streak, with 0 draws, 2 losses and 3 wins.
River Plate 1 - 0 Pachuca, Jan. 20, 2024, Friendly match
Cruz Azul 0 - 1 Pachuca, Jan 13, 2024, Liga MX
Tijuana 2 - 3 Pachuca, Nov. 10, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 0 - 2 Monterrey, Nov. 4, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 0 - 2 Pachuca, Nov. 1, 2023, Liga MX
River Plate 1 - 0 Pachuca, Jan. 20, 2024, Friendly match
Cruz Azul 0 - 1 Pachuca, Jan 13, 2024, Liga MX
Tijuana 2 - 3 Pachuca, Nov. 10, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 0 - 2 Monterrey, Nov. 4, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 0 - 2 Pachuca, Nov. 1, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Pumas player
Mexico midfielder, 28 year old Ulises Rivas has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season.
Watch out for this Pachuca player
The 34 year old Venezuelan attacker, Salomón Rondón has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season.