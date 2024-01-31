ADVERTISEMENT
History Cruz Azul vs Tijuana
The streak for the Tijuana squad is that they have 4 games without losing against the team from La Noria.
The last win for the light blue team was in January 2022, after beating the team from the border 2-0.
How is Tijuana doing?
In their match on matchday 3, they tied against Chivas Guadalajara 1-1, in a game in which the result reflected the performance of both teams, as each took control of one half.
How is Cruz Azul doing?
After this victory, the team coached by Anselmi has climbed up the standings, as they are now ninth with four points (tied with the 'Rojinegros' of Atlas, however, they are only separated by goal difference).
The match will be played at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium
This stadium was inaugurated on October 6, 1946 with the name of Estadio Olímpico de la Ciudad de los Deportes, with an American soccer match between the Pumas UNAM and the Aguiluchos del Heroico Colegio Militar.
It is located in Mexico City and has a capacity for approximately 36 thousand people.
For periods, it has been the home of several Mexican soccer clubs (América, Cruz Azul, Atlante and Necaxa).
However, in 1996, the "celestes" determined that this site would be their new home, changing its name to "Estadio Azul".
After being almost 20 years in the colossus of the Nochebuena neighborhood, the Cementeros returned to the Azteca Stadium after the end of their contract.
To date, it is a pavilion that hosts Atlante's games, however, it is also rented and used by public and private companies for events, as well as concerts and massive political and social meetings, among others.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Live Updates!
This match will be the opening matchday 4 of the Clausura 2024. Cruz Azul, led by Anselmi, will be looking to extend their winning streak, while the Xolos want their first victory of the tournament.