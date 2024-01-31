ADVERTISEMENT

This match will be the opening matchday 4 of the Clausura 2024. Cruz Azul, led by Anselmi, will be looking to extend their winning streak, while the Xolos want their first victory of the tournament. Do not miss a detail of the match Cruz Azul vs Tijuana live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
USA Date: [30, January, 2024]

USA Time: 8:00 p.m (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [N/H]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [TUDN USA]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Of their last 20 meetings, the Cementeros have 8 wins. The last time they met was in July 2023 (Apertura 2023), on that occasion the Xolos beat Cruz Azul 2-1. 

The streak for the Tijuana squad is that they have 4 games without losing against the team from La Noria. 

The last win for the light blue team was in January 2022, after beating the team from the border 2-0.

J. Rodríguez; D. Barbosa, K. Balanta, N. Díaz, F. Contreras; C. Rivera, D. Blanco, R. Zuñiga, K. Castañeda, L. Rodríguez and C. González. 
K. Mier; I. Rivero, W. Ditta, G. Piovi, R. Huescas; C. Antuna, C. Rodríguez, L. Faravelli, C. Rotondi; A. Sepúlveda and G. Fernández. 
The central referee for Cruz Azul vs Tijuana will be Jesús Rafael López; José Martínez will be in charge of the first line; Jair De Jesús Sosa will be the second assistant referee and Iván Antonio López will be the fourth official. 


Luis Alfredo García and Oscar Macías Romo will be in charge of the VAR.

As for the Borderers, they have not been able to score three points, as they have one loss and two ties, accumulating only two points, which places them in fourteenth place. 


In their match on matchday 3, they tied against Chivas Guadalajara 1-1, in a game in which the result reflected the performance of both teams, as each took control of one half.

Last weekend, La Máquina achieved its first victory of the tournament, after beating the 'Cañoneros' of Mazatlán 2-1 on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium


After this victory, the team coached by Anselmi has climbed up the standings, as they are now ninth with four points (tied with the 'Rojinegros' of Atlas, however, they are only separated by goal difference).

At the beginning, it was built for American Football matches, being its main use since its inauguration at the end of the 1950s.
This stadium was inaugurated on October 6, 1946 with the name of Estadio Olímpico de la Ciudad de los Deportes, with an American soccer match between the Pumas UNAM and the Aguiluchos del Heroico Colegio Militar. 
It is located in Mexico City and has a capacity for approximately 36 thousand people.
For periods, it has been the home of several Mexican soccer clubs (América, Cruz Azul, Atlante and Necaxa).
However, in 1996, the "celestes" determined that this site would be their new home, changing its name to "Estadio Azul".
After being almost 20 years in the colossus of the Nochebuena neighborhood, the Cementeros returned to the Azteca Stadium after the end of their contract. 
To date, it is a pavilion that hosts Atlante's games, however, it is also rented and used by public and private companies for events, as well as concerts and massive political and social meetings, among others.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

