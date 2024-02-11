ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow León vs América live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for León vs América live corresponding to the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the León Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch León vs América online and live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
This is the start time of the León vs América match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 20 hours on VIX
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 21 hours on Claro Sports
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Lion's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Rodolfo Cota, Adonis Frias, Jaine Barreiro, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Luís Cervantes, Andrés Guardado, Federico Viñas, Fidel Ambríz, Alan Medina, Ángel Mena and Nico López.
Ángel Mena, player to follow!
The Fiera striker continues in this tournament in search of continuing to demonstrate that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Colombian started the season in good shape, at the moment he has 2 goals and 1 assist in 5 games played . The Ecuadorian is becoming a fundamental piece of León's offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to get into the Liga MX league. Ángel Mena must manage to work more with Federico Viñas and Nico López to create a fear offensive.
How does León get here?
La Fiera arrives after completing the Apertura 2023 away in the Liguilla, the team finished with 23 points after 6 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses in the Liga MX. They were eliminated in the Liguilla when they fell against América by an aggregate score of 4 to 2. This was one of the most important factors for seeking to make an important change in the team, the coaching staff was renewed with the arrival of Jorge Bava . León has a deep squad and is expected to obtain the expected results with players such as Andrés Guardado, Ángel Mena, Federico Viñas, Nico López, Rodolfo Cota and Stiven Barreiro. The start of this campaign was negative as they went with a streak of 2 losses in their last 4 games against Pachuca and Toluca. La Fiera is in eleventh place in Clausura 2024 with 4 units, after 1 victory, 1 draw and 3 losses. So far, the team has begun to adapt to the playing style of the Uruguayan coach and has begun to show positive improvement to begin climbing positions in the table. León will try to take advantage of this game to continue climbing positions in the table.
America's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Luis Malagón, Ramón Juarez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Emilio Lara, Richard Sánchez, Santiago Naveda, Brian Rodríguez, Alejandro Zendejas, Illian Hernandez and Julián Quiñones.
Henry Martín, player to watch!
The Águilas striker starts a new campaign in search of continuing to demonstrate that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Mexican closed the season in good shape, scoring 5 goals in 6 Liguilla games, being a fundamental piece for the azulcrema title. Henry continues to be an important piece of the Águilas' forward line, in addition to continuing to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liga MX Liguilla. The Mexican must manage to work more with Julián Quiñones to create a fear offensive.
How does America arrive?
The Águilas del América continue their path in this Clausura 2024, after being crowned in the Apertura 2023 and being the best team in the championship. André Jardine's team reached the final of the Liga MX, after finishing in first place in the table with 38 points, after 12 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. For Clausura 2024, the team made few moves, maintaining a great squad with players such as Henry Martín, Julian Quiñones, Luis Malagón, Igor Lichnovsky, Jonathan Dos Santos and Diego Valdés. América had a few days between tournaments so the team needs to have its squad in the best possible shape. An important issue for this tournament is that the capital team will play its home games at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, due to the renovations that the Azteca Stadium will undergo for the 2026 World Cup. The Águilas will seek the two-time championship and these are one of the favorite teams to be among the best in the league in Clausura 2026.
Where is the game?
The León Stadium located in the city of León will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the Clausura 2024 of the MX League. This stadium has capacity for 31,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1967.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs América match, corresponding to the duel on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the León Stadium, at 8 p.m.