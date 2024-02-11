ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Cruz Azul vs San Luis Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs San Luis match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Cruz Azul vs San Luis match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs San Luis of February 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:05 PM.
Argentina: 9:05 PM.
Bolivia: 8:05 PM.
Chile: 9:05 PM.
Colombia: 7:05 PM.
Ecuador: 7:05 PM.
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on TUDN and Univision.
Mexico: 7:05 PM on ViX.
Paraguay: 9:05 PM.
Peru: 8:05 PM.
Uruguay: 9:05 PM.
Cruz Azul's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Kevin Mier, Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Rodolfo Rotondi, Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira, Lorenzo Faravelli, Carlos Rodríguez, Gabriel Fernandez, Ángel Sepúlveda and Uriel Antuna.
Kevin Mier, Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Rodolfo Rotondi, Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira, Lorenzo Faravelli, Carlos Rodríguez, Gabriel Fernandez, Ángel Sepúlveda and Uriel Antuna.
Last lineup of San Luis
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Players to follow from San Luis
The next three players are considered key to Atlético San Luis' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Cruz Azul. The player Léo Bonatini (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score, and he is the team's top scorer in the Clausura 2024. Next is the Brazilian player Vitinho (#11), he plays in the forward position and is the player with the most team assists in the tournament. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Chivas multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper, Andrés Sánchez (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
San Luis in the tournament
The San Luis team started Clausura 2024 of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in eleventh position in the general table with 2 games won, 0 draws and 3 lost, achieving 6 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason and fight for the Clausura championship. San Luis's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 4, 2024 and resulted in a 2-0 defeat against Chivas at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium and thus achieved their third defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Cruz Azul players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Cruz Azul's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the game against San Luis. The player Gabriel Fernandez (#27) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. The next is the Mexican player Uriel Antuna (#7), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper, Kevin Mier (# 23), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Cruz Azul in the tournament
Cruz Azul had a good start in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, they are in fifth position in the general table after 3 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost, they have 10 points. Cruz Azul seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on February 2, 2024 and resulted in a 3-1 victory against Querétaro at the Estadio Azul and thus achieved their third victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Azul Stadium is located in the city of Mexico City, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 36,681 spectators and is the home of Cruz Azul. It was inaugurated on October 6, 1946 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Mexico.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2024: Cruz Azul vs San Luis!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.