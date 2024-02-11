ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Pumas vs Puebla live corresponding to Matchday 6 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Puebla online and live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
This is the start time of the Pumas vs Puebla match in several countries:
Argentina: 15 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 14 hours without transmission
Brazil: 15 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 15 hours Without Transmission
Colombia: 13 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 13 hours without transmission
US (ET): 13 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 19 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours in Azteca, Fox Sports
Paraguay: 15 hours Without Transmission
Peru: 13 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 15 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 14 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Pumas lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ricardo Gutiérrez, Ventura Alvarado, Facundo Almada, Jair Díaz, Bryan Colula, Andres Montaño, Jefferson Intriago, Eduard Bello, Luis Amarilla, Édgar Bárcenas and Gustavo Del Prete.
Chino Huerta, player to follow!
The Pumas forward starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Mexican started the season in good shape, at the moment he has 8 goals and 2 assists in 14 games played. . Chino Huerta continues to be a fundamental piece of the Pumas' offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to get into the Liga MX league. Likewise, his performance has led him to be called up by the Mexican National Team. El Chino will have to manage to work more with Rogelio Funes Mori and Leo Suárez to create a fear offensive.
How does Pumas get here?
Those from UNAM arrive after starting this new tournament with the aim of fighting for the title again. The team comes to this match after playing some preparation games, after the good season in the Apertura 2023 where they finished in fourth place, entering the Liguilla, with 28 points, after 8 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses. However, the team failed to reach the Grand Final after losing to Tigres in the semifinals. This is why the objective is to repeat the great campaign and seek to reach the final within the Liguilla. The Pumas seem to have recovered part of the good play that characterized them and with the help of Rogelio Funes Mori, Guillermo Martínez, Chino Huerta, Eduardo Salvio, Julio González, Nathan Silva and Leo Suárez, they have found a strong backbone. At the moment, Pumas is in ninth place with 9 points, after 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss.
Puebla's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jesus Rodriguez, Gastón Silva, Sebastián Olmedo, Brayan Angulo, Gustavo Ferrareis, Diego de Buen, Pablo González, Daniel Álvarez, Kevin Velasco, Miguel Sansores and Lucas Cavallini.
Brayan Angúlo, player to follow!
The La Franja side starts a new campaign in search of continuing to demonstrate that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Colombian closed the season in a good way, managing to be the team's and the league's top assister with 6 assists. and 2 goals in the Apertura 2023, being a fundamental piece for the people of Puebla to qualify. Angúlo continues to be an important piece of the La Franja team, in addition to continuing to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liga MX Liguilla. The Colombian will have to work more with Gastón Silva to create an important defense.
How does Puebla arrive?
La Franja del Puebla continues its path in this Clausura 2024, after entering the Liguilla in the Apertura 2023 and being one of the best teams in the championship. Ricardo Carbajal's team reached the final of the Liga MX, after finishing in eighth place in the table with 22 points, after 4 wins, 10 draws and 3 losses. For Clausura 2024, the team made few moves while maintaining a great squad with players like Brayan Angúlo, Jesús Rodríguez, Diego de Buen, Gabriel Carbajal, Kevin Velasco and Gastón Silva. Added to this, reinforcements arrived to improve the team's offense with Lucas Cavallini and Santiago Ormeño returning with the camoteros. La Franja will seek to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the championship and these are one of the favorite teams to be among the best in the league again in Clausura 2026.
Where is the game?
The Olympic University Stadium located in Mexico City will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Clausura 2024 regular season of Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 72,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1952.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pumas vs Puebla match, corresponding to Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the Olympic University Stadium, at 12 noon.