Stay tuned to follow Necaxa vs Pachuca live on Liga MX match day 8 in the Clausura 2024.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Necaxa vs Pachuca live match day 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Victoria. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Victoria Stadium
It is the Necaxa Rays stadium, located in the state of Aguascalientes, one of the most important in Mexican football, it is also full of tradition because of its famous fountain every time the rays score a goal, it has a capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 26, 2003, it will be the stage where Necaxa and Pachuca will face each other on the 8th day of the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, a match that promises to be very exciting with a great entrance and a possible full house, this is the stadium for tomorrow's match, with two teams that are experiencing one of the best moments of the new season.
Where and how to watch Necaxa vs Pachuca online and live in Liga MX match day 8 Clausura 2024
The Necaxa vs Pachuca match will be broadcast on Azteca 7.
The Necaxa vs Pachuca match can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue To go and Azteca Deportes.
If you want to watch Necaxa vs Pachuca live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Necaxa vs Pachuca match day 8 of the Liga MX in the Clausura 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Necaxa vs Pachuca match on 23 February 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hours
Bolivia: 00:00 hours
Brazil: 00:00 hours
Chile: 00:00 hours
Colombia: 00:00 hours
Ecuador: 00:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 00:00 hours
Peru: 00:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 00:00 hours
Japan: 10:00 a.m.
South Korea: 10:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 06:00 hours
South Africa: 15:00 hours
Australia: 20:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 04:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
France: 04:00 hours
Italy: 04:00 hours
Netherlands: 04:00 hours
Belgium: 04:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to have a lot of intensity, goals and excitement on matchday 8 at the Estadio Victoria.
Background
The record leans towards Pachuca, as these two teams have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 5 wins for Pachuca, 6 draws and 3 victories for Necaxa, so tomorrow the Tuzos will be favourites to take the 3 points in this match that will open matchday 8.
How does Pachuca fare?
For their part, Pachuca are coming off a 4-1 win over Puebla, a game where they were very offensive and managed to convert all their chances, a team that has made a great start and is now in second place with 18 points and a record of 6 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, A team that has become the best offensive team with 20 goals scored and 15 goals conceded, being one of the worst defenders, now they will take the field at Estadio Victoria with the aim of getting 3 points and thus be able to be as general leaders, a position that Cruz Azul currently holds with 19 points, this is how both teams arrive to the 8th round of the Liga MX in the Clausura 2024.
How is Necaxa coming along?
Necaxa comes from defeating Chivas 1-0, a game where they were very offensive but missed several chances, in the end it was enough for them to win this game and get 3 very important points, in the general table they are in 7th position with 14 points and a record of 3 wins, 5 draws and 0 defeats, being one of the only undefeated teams in the Clausura 2024, this is how the Rays arrive to this game that promises to be one of the most exciting in this 8th round of the Liga MX.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Necaxa vs Pachuca live stream, match day 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at Estadio Victoria at 21:00.