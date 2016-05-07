Eric Young on a WWE contract and his NXT debut
Young made a big impact on NXT. Photo- TNA.com

When the unfamiliar music of Eric Young hit, the Full Sail crowd certainly exploded as the former TNA World Champion made his way to confront Samoa Joe, making his debut for the company, it's fair to say Young made an instant impact. 

Having left TNA alongside Bobby Roode (who has already been teased on NXT) fans wondered where EY would show up next and the most logical step seemed to be WWE's growing development brand, which is exactly what happened. 

Putting on an excellent main event with the newly crowned NXT Champion, EY proved that he belongs with the company, but the questions now being asked are what is next for him and will he back at NXT? 