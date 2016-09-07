WWE teasing more matches from The Rock

The Rock is one of the most popular WWE superstars in history and every time he makes a random appearance for the company the crowd are fully invested behind him and want to see more of him. Ever since making his return to the WWE back in 2011 the People's Champion has been randomly showing up and has competed in several matches against the likes of John Cena and CM Punk.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has appeared at every WrestleMania since coming back to the company and competed in a surprise match at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan in a victory that broke the record for the quickest match in history at the grand event.

Since then, Rocky hasn't appeared in a match but the WWE are continuing to tease that his career is not over and in a recent video highlighting the four top free agents available to both brands, The Rock was featured in the list.

The video claimed that Rock's in-ring career was far from over, "In the original brand extension draft in 2002, Mr. McMahon chose The Rock as the top pick for SmackDown. The most electrifying man in all of entertainment has created a Hall of Fame worthy resume but as he showed at WrestleMania 32 with a record-breaking win over Erick Rowan his in-ring career is far from over."

Next year's event is taking place in Orlando and it is expected that The Rock will be featured in the event once again, potentially stepping back into the ring for one of the shows main event matches.

Potential Opponents

Could Rusev be a potential opponent? Photo- Youtube

If The Rock was to have another match in the WWE, there are some potential opponents that he already has a history with waiting to just be picked back up...

John Cena: The most obvious on the current roster is John Cena as they feuded for over two years during The Rock's original return. Having faced each other twice at WrestleMania and having a victory each under their belts the WWE could put on a third match to see who the better man really is, but it is unlikely the WWE Universe would want to see a third installment to this feud.

Vin Diesel: Celebrity appearances and matches are commonplace at WrestleMania and the rumor mills have been working overtime on the current falling out between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel on the set of Furious 8. If the WWE was to get these two real life Hollywood stars to work a match, it would certainly be WrestleMania worthy.

Brock Lesnar: This match is one that the WWE wanted to do after The Rock's feud with Cena came to an end, but due to Rocky getting injured in his match with Cena, they were unable to start this feud. With Brock Lesnar now an even bigger star, putting two of WWE's biggest drawing names together would be a huge WrestleMania worthy match.

Triple H: The WWE has teased the possibility of these two former foes colliding one more time on several occasions, including an in-ring confrontation at WrestleMania 31. Both men have plenty of history with one another from the Attitude Era and one more match would seem fitting.

Rusev: With all the names on this list already cemented as stars, putting The Rock against Rusev would be a major push for the United States Champion. Both men have history together as they have been involved in promo altercations on Raw during a surprise appearance by The Rock, this match has the potential to really establish Rusev as a future star and is a smart way of using someone like The Rock.

