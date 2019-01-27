NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Recap and Results

NXT did it again as we begin the road to WrestleMania with TakeOver: Phoenix.

The sold out crowd in attendance at the Talking Stick Arena got their money's worth and did not regret spending some of their energy saved for the Royal Rumble.

A couple title changes happened while others successfully defended plus, somebody continues riding on his own momentum.

Here is a quick recap of Saturday's festivities.

The War Raiders def. The Undi-sputed ERA to become NXT Tag Team Champions

The first NXT pay-per-view of 2019 did not end well for the Undisputed Era as they lost the only two titles they have so far.

As for the War Raiders, their quest for tag team gold has finally been fulfilled as they shocked Undisputed Era's system

The War Raiders opened the show as Hanson and Rowe made a viking-inspired entrance.

The Undisputed Era on the other hand were there usual cocky selves as Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly were accompanied by Bobby Fish down the entrance ramp.

Strong and O'Reilly did a good job neutralizing Rowe and keeping him as isolated from Hanson as possible. O'Reilly's sharp strikes were complimented by Strong's backbreakers.

It was when Rowe managed to tag his partner in that things changed for the War Raiders. Hanson showed unbelievable athleticism as he flew around the area.

Strong and O'Reilly did all they could to try to neutralize Hanson as they hit him with a series of High-Lows but Hanson would kick out.

Hanson would then do the unthinkable as he dodged another High-Low attempt to hit Strong and O'Reilly with a handspring double back elbow.

That spelled the end for the Undisputed Era's title reign as the War Raiders set them up for the finish.

Matt Riddle def. Kassius Ohno

Kassius Ohno couldn't let go of the time Matt Riddle finished him in quick fashion at TakeOver: War Games II.

Ohno had the chance to avenge his loss but the "Original Bro" wouldn't make it easy for the knockout artist.

Riddle had strikes of his own but it was his feats of strength as he effortlessly lifted a 270 lb Ohno for suplexes.

Ohno extended his arm out in an attempt to make peace but Riddle remembers what happened on NXT TV and wouldn't fall for the trap once again.

Riddle hit Ohno with a sleeper suplex then pummeled him with elbow strikes to force the knockout artist to submit.

Johnny Gargano def. Ricochet to become NXT North American Champion

A high octane match is what you expect, then it's what you will get whenever Johnny Gargano or Ricochet performs. The best part is, they were opposite each other for the NXT North American Title.

It was Ricochet's acrobatics vs Gargano's technical skills. It was such a surprise how each were able to keep up with the other's pace with counter after counter.

Gargano is starting to become comfortable with the dark side as he would sneak in some cheap shots and dirty tricks in their match.

As for Ricochet, he had some jaw-dropping moments, which he usually reserves for TakeOver events.

Gargano striped the floor mat outside the ring, where he hit Ricochet with a suplex right on the unprotected flooring. He then grabbed Ricochet back into the ring to hit him with a Slingshot DDT for the win

2019 is looking good for Gargano as has officially become a champion again.

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler def. Bianca Belair

Despite Bianca Belair's undefeated streak on NXT, nobody thinks she can hang with the likes of top-level competitors such as NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler.

The EST of NXT proved every doubter wrong as it was the Queen of Spades who looked like the weaker competitor at the end of the night.

Despite the win, Baszler needed some help from her fellow horsewomen Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to serve as distraction for Belair.

Belair gave Baszler everything she's got including powering out of the Kirifuda Clutch.

The distractions proved to be vital however as Belair's body gave out after Baszler locked in her Kirifuda Clutch for the final time, prompting the referee to stop the match.

The Queen of Spades still reigns over the NXT Women's division but the wins start to become questionable as time goes by.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa def. Aleister Black

In the main event of TakeOver: Phoenix, Tommaso Ciampa and Aleister Black faced each other in what is NXT’s most hotly anticipated championship rematch.

Ciampa plans to hold on to his sweet “Goldie” while Black looks to absolve him from it.

The self proclaimed "Greatest Sports Entertainer Alive" dished out a technichal beating on the Dutch Destroyer, exposing Black's left knee and focusing most of his offenses on it.

Black was able to unload his offensive arsenal but he had to tend to his injured knee every now and then on his most important offenses.

He attempted a Black Mass on Ciampa but unfortunately, his knee gave out upon which, Ciampa hit him with a Fairytale Ending to retain the NXT title.

At the end of the night, Johnny Gargano went out as the two former #DIY partners raised their titles in celebration above the ramp.

What do you think about last night's TakeOver? Is this a start for new things to come in 2019? Leave a comment and let us know your thoughts.

