Clint Capela on the move in four-team trade

The NBA trade deadline is around the corner, and with just a couple of days left, for teams to make moves, Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN dropped a 'Woj bomb'.

The ESPN reporter announced a big move, and the Center Clint Cappela is on the move as a part of a 4-team trade.

Full Details:

HOU: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell & 2nd-Round Pick

ATL: Clint Capela & Nene

MIN: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt & ATL 1st-Round Pick (Via BKN)

DEN: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop & HOU 1st-Round Pick

Rockets

This move basically means that the Houston Rockets are going all in with a small-ball lineup, having several shooters in their roster such as Ben McLemore, Robert Covington, Eric Gordon & Daniel House. Mike D'Antoni will stick to PJ Tucker as his starting center at only 6'6.

Eric Gordon expressed his feelings about the trade when the news were released.

😢 — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) February 5, 2020

Hawks

Clint Capela is averaging almost 14 points and 14 rebounds per game this season and he is incredibly efficient on the offensive end, shooting more than 60% from the floor. Defensively, Capela is a traditional center that can protect the rim and move functionally in space.

Hawks Guard Trae Young stayed awake late night just so he was able to find out about the trade as soon as it happened.

Them Late Night Woj 💣’s Got Us Like... pic.twitter.com/W7UoFCtsk9 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 5, 2020

Nuggets

Denver fortifies it's bench with Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh with losses of Beasley and Hernangomez.

Gerald Green will waive his right to veto being included in this deal. He is out for the year due to a broken foot and is expected to be waived to continue his rehab.

Timberwolves

Karl Anthony Towns, who was clearly disappointed about the trade, took over Instagram, where he posted several pictures that defined his mood at the moment.

KAT’s IG story after tonight’s mega trade😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q1M4hxbyt2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 5, 2020

This trade, which included 12 players, is the biggest NBA deal since Knicks moved Patrick Ewing to Seattle in 2000, according to Bobby Marks from ESPN.