Beilein era comes to an end

It shouldn't be a surprise that John Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers have parted ways, considering they were meant to fail from the start.

With players thinking over their heads and after several arguments throughout the first half of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN confirmed that Beilein won't continue as the Head Coach for the Cavaliers.

Beilein left the University of Michigan last summer and signed a five-year contract with Cleveland, a deal that paid him more than $4 million a season.

It all went downhill when the players had an argument with the veteran coach about being treated like college players. Beilein even had to apologize to his team after a January team meeting in which he referred to his players as "no longer playing as a bunch of thugs."

The Cavaliers are promoting associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to become the full-time head coach.

As the interim head coach with Houston in 2015-16, Bickerstaff led the Rockets to the playoffs with a 37-34 record. In two seasons with the rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies, Bickerstaff was 15-48 as an interim coach in 2017-18 following David Fizdale's firing and 33-49 in 2018-19.

Bickerstaff will be the fifth coach the Cavs hire since 2014.