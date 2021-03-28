Aldridge Joins Brooklyn

As if four stars in one team weren't enough, the Brooklyn Nets have added yet another one to complete their dream starting five, which includes more than 40 All-Star Game appearances combined.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported LaMarcus Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star forward center, has agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season.

Free agent LaMarcus Aldridge plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

Nets still have one more roster spot to use in the buyout market.

The 35 year-old agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs and now joins a stacked Nets roster, alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Blake Griffin.

Aldridge has averaged 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in his 15 NBA seasons.

His arrival is expected to reduce the playing time from both DeAndre Jordan and second year player, Nic Claxton.