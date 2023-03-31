New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most decisive players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough to be MVP of the season twice, he is currently leading the West and again is among the possible MVP, the player averages: 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists, in Nuggets he leads points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, shooting guard. With 31 years old, the experienced player is being part of a very competitive team, but unfortunately for the team things have not gone as expected and at this moment they are out of the standings so in the coming weeks they will have to give their best, especially McCollum who has been the most regular with: 20.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
CJ ➡️ TREY pic.twitter.com/R3CoR4Ox6q— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 28, 2023
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Face to face
Last season in the regular phase Pelicans and Nuggets played a 4-game series, that series that required two duels to be defined in overtime was won by Denver 3-1, for this season in a 4-game series, Nuggets leads 2-1 and this Thursday closes the series in a duel that is expected a lot for the quality of players that will be on the court.
Denver Nuggets dominates the West
Denver Nuggets is the main candidate of the Western Conference to lift the NBA title, this after a solid season where for this moment they already have a Playoffs spot and most likely the first position, Nuggets leads the West with a 51-24 record, only Grizzlies with 5 losses have less than Nuggets with 6 in the entire NBA at home, Denver currently have a 3 game lead with their closest pursuer, Nuggets recently went through a losing streak which seems to have already turned around and at this moment they have 4 consecutive victories, their last rival was 76ers in a duel that was defined by 5 points of difference, the closing for many teams becomes complicated, since practically the first 6 of the West are facing each other, that is why not having the first place assured, Nuggets must demonstrate that they deserve it and in the next few days they will get it.
Pelicans in the big fight
Pelicans depends totally on itself to achieve its classification either direct or Play-In, the project of the New Orleans team seems to be paying off, the talent in the roster has put the team in the competition, the mix between youth and experience has managed to give great moments to the team, but they have gone through bumps that have not allowed them to stay in the top positions, now that they are involved in the great struggle to qualify the team must give its best version, Pelicans currently ranks 8th in the Western Conference with a 38-38 record, Pelicans in recent duels has struggled to get results, their last duel was against Warriors in a game where they let a 20-point lead slip away and were defeated, thus cutting a streak of 5 consecutive victories, the team's schedule is not easy and will have to improve to achieve the classification.
A great duel in the West
The NBA regular season is having a dramatic end, it is in the West where there are many teams involved in the fight for a direct Playoffs or Play-In spot, the duel between Pelicans and Nuggets is the most remarkable, as Nuggets leads and has secured its classification and Pelicans is in that great fight for a place.
