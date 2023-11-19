Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game
Foto: Green Bay Packers

Update Live Commentary
When is the Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Chargers game and how to follow it LIVE?

 

Competition: NFL

Venue: Lambeau Field Stadium in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA

Time: 3pm

Where to watch: NFL Game Pass

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Chargers live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Chargers will be broadcast live on NFL Game Pass.
RANKING

Standings provided by Sofascore
NFL - Sunday

This Sunday's round of NFL games will feature 11 matches.

Justin Herbert

The Chargers (4-5 W/L), who were coming off two straight wins in primetime games, played a tight game at home against the Detroit Lions, but ended up losing 41-38. The team is 3rd in the AFC West, three wins behind the leaders Kansas City Chiefs. After this game, the team returns to California, hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 12.

Despite the loss, rising quarterback Justin Herbert had one of his best performances of the season in Week 10 against the Lions, completing 27 of 40 pass attempts for a total of 323 yards and 4 touchdowns, but also throwing an interception.

On the season, Herbert has completed 67.1% of his pass attempts, averaging 7.3yds per attempt, 17 touchdown passes, 5 interceptions and a rating of 99.5. After suffering 5 sacks against the Jets in week 09, Herbert didn't suffer any sacks against the Lions, but was pressured on 19.5% of dropbacks.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers' offense got what it wanted against Detroit, but the defense once again didn't deliver anywhere near what it should have. The Lions managed 200 ground yards and 3 touchdowns and the team lost in the end. What's worse is that the worst part of the Los Angeles defense is against the air attack, the worst in the NFL in that regard.

So let Justin Herbert suffer, even more so after throwing for 323 yards and four touchdown passes and still seeing his team slowly slip out of contention for a place in the playoffs.

Denver, who were at the back, now have the same number of wins and losses, and seven teams who aren't division leaders are doing better. Only three wild cards will make the post-season. If the team doesn't win at Lambeau Field, they can kiss their playoff dreams goodbye in November.

Jayden Reed

On offense, Jayden Reed is catching the eye - he has 7 receptions of 30 or more yards this season, second best in the league - while Christian Watson simply can't get into a rhythm and improve his numbers. Against the Chargers' defense they'll have space and opportunities, all Love has to do is find them.
Green Bay Packers

There's no doubt that the Green Bay Packers are having a disappointing season. But fans would be happy if they could see at least some progress in the second half of the season from their young players, including and especially their quarterback, Jordan Love.

The Packers' defense, despite injuries in the secondary, has managed good numbers in the last two games, but you have to consider that the Rams were with Brett Rypien and the Steelers' offense is terrible this year. Justin Herbert will be a huge challenge and a good test for several players.

Packers

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Chargers is valid for the NFL

The teams last met in the 2020/21 season, with the Chargers winning 26-11 as underdogs by 4 points on the handicap. The total, set at 50 in that match, ended as an under.

At Lambeau Field, the temperature will be 6°C, with humidity at 62%. Sunny skies, with no rain forecast during the match. With both teams having a losing record, the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers will meet at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Welcome to the Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! Now it's time for a decisive NFL match between two teams: the Green Bay Packers on one side. On the other side is the Los Angeles Chargers. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
