Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game

When is the Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Chargers game and how to follow it LIVE?
How and where to watch Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Chargers live streaming
NFL - Sunday
15h - Cleveland Browns x Pittsburgh Steelers
15h - Jacksonville Jaguars x Tennesse Titans
15h - Houston Texans x Arizona Cardinals
15h - Detroit Lions x Chicago Bears
15h - Miami Dolphins x Las Vegas Raiders
15h - Carolina Panthers x Dallas Cowboys
15h - Green Bay Packers x Los Angeles Chargers
15h - Washington Commanders x New York Giants
18h05 - São Francisco 49ers x Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18h25 - Los Angeles Rams x Seattle Seahawks
18h25 - Buffalo Bills x New York Jets
Justin Herbert
Despite the loss, rising quarterback Justin Herbert had one of his best performances of the season in Week 10 against the Lions, completing 27 of 40 pass attempts for a total of 323 yards and 4 touchdowns, but also throwing an interception.
On the season, Herbert has completed 67.1% of his pass attempts, averaging 7.3yds per attempt, 17 touchdown passes, 5 interceptions and a rating of 99.5. After suffering 5 sacks against the Jets in week 09, Herbert didn't suffer any sacks against the Lions, but was pressured on 19.5% of dropbacks.
Los Angeles Chargers
So let Justin Herbert suffer, even more so after throwing for 323 yards and four touchdown passes and still seeing his team slowly slip out of contention for a place in the playoffs.
Denver, who were at the back, now have the same number of wins and losses, and seven teams who aren't division leaders are doing better. Only three wild cards will make the post-season. If the team doesn't win at Lambeau Field, they can kiss their playoff dreams goodbye in November.
Jayden Reed
Green Bay Packers
The Packers' defense, despite injuries in the secondary, has managed good numbers in the last two games, but you have to consider that the Rams were with Brett Rypien and the Steelers' offense is terrible this year. Justin Herbert will be a huge challenge and a good test for several players.
TIME AND PLACE!
The teams last met in the 2020/21 season, with the Chargers winning 26-11 as underdogs by 4 points on the handicap. The total, set at 50 in that match, ended as an under.
At Lambeau Field, the temperature will be 6°C, with humidity at 62%. Sunny skies, with no rain forecast during the match. With both teams having a losing record, the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers will meet at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.
Competition: NFL
Venue: Lambeau Field Stadium in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA
Time: 3pm
Where to watch: NFL Game Pass
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil