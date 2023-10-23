Not so bad for the Broncos

In a game that did not excite much outside of Denver or Wisconsin, the Broncos picked up their second win of the season, interestingly again against a team from the NFC North as they had previously beaten the Chicago Bears.

First half

On the first drive of the game, the Broncos moved the ball into the red zone, thanks in part to an acrobatic 33-yard reception by Courtland Sutton (6 REC, 76 YDS, 1TD), Denver had already scored with Javonte Williams ( 6 REC, 76 YDS, 1TD) .Denver had already scored with Javonte Williams (15 ATT, 82 YDS) on the ground but a holding penalty against the offensive line set the offense back and they had to settle for a Will Lutz (4/4) field goal.

During the first of the four periods Matt LaFleur 's offense did not walk as long and would finish 3-0 in favor of the home team, while Denver settled for 3 more points the Packers moved the ball until the end of the second quarter, in the second quarter.n until late in the second quarter, in a good offensive series in which Jordan Love (21/31, 180 YDS, 2TDs 1INT) was able to connect with his receivers but that ended in nothing as Anders Carlson (1/2) would miss a 43-yard field goal attempt.

A situation that Wilson would take advantage of thanks to field position as it would bring Will Lutz close enough to put the lead 9-0 at halftime.

Second Half

After the break and on their first series the Packers put Aaron Jones to work and got the first 3 points of the game. The Broncos answer would be a series that would end up adding 7 points with Courtland Sutton but Romeo Doubs on the part of Green Bay made the same TD for both receivers and the game was 16-10 with the visit still falling.

Already in the final period Green Bay would take the lead 17-16 on an offense that would have everything from 4th and 1 conversion to bounce back TD's for Jayden Reed.

The rookie TE left the game due to a hard hit by Kareem Jackson in the second half Photo: Twitter @Broncos

On Denver' s second-to-last offensive series "DangeRuss" managed to drive them down to the 1-yard line ... for Will Lutz to regain the lead with 3:55 on the clock, leaving Green Bay plenty of time to recover.

However, QB Jordan Love would continue his bad streak as he would end up giving the game away with a pass intercepted by defensive back P.J. Locke, a pass that would fall just short of his receiver and would end up sealing the win for the home team.

Jordan Love added his 7th interception of the season and was once again questioned by the fans Photo: Twitter @Packers

Player of the game

Russell Wilson: While his numbers were not spectacular 10/29, 194YDS and 1TD he held a mistake free game as Denver had no turnovers for the first time in the campaign plus whenever the QB was needed he moved the chains to leave his kicker in position to score, on some drives he even gave us some plays on the ground that reminded us of his time in Seattle.

Honorable mention for Lutz who had 3FG of more than 50 yards Photo: Twitter @Broncos

What's next for both

After this result the Packers will have a vitally important divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings the following Sunday, October 29 at 11:00 am, with the loss of both teams the Vikings will try to lower the "cheeseheads" from second place in the division, who are on a string of consecutive losses and with the victory of Chicago it seems that more than for the postseason they will fight for not falling to the basement of the division.

After last week's meeting, the Broncos will face the Chiefs again, this time at home on Sunday, October 29th, but in the afternoon at 4:25 pm. It is worth remembering that with the Patriots ' surprise victory over the Bills , Sean Payton 's team did not remain alone at the bottom of the conference, in addition to the fact that the losses of the Raiders and Chargers keep them with a chance of getting out of the last place in the AFC West.