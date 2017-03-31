USWNT head coach Jill Ellis calls 16-year-old Sophia Smith

In the past week, three U.S. Women’s National Team players have been forced to pull out of April’s camp due to minor injuries. Midfielders Tobin Heath, Morgan Brian and Lindsey Horan will not be with the national team due to injuries to their back, knee and hip. Because of this, head coach Jill Ellis has called up 16-year-old forward Sophia Smith to join the USWNT for their pair of friendlies against Russia.

The young forward plays for the same club and attends the same high school as 17-year-old Jaelin Howell, who just received the nod from Ellis the other day to join the senior team. She, like Howell, is currently taking part of the 2017 Portland Invitational with the U.S. U-23 Women’s National Team.

Smith, a high school junior, has had somewhat of an incredible 2017 already. From mid-February to early March, she was in Europe representing the red, white and blue. First she was with the U-18s in England, where she scored five goals in three games.

Sophia Smith (right) chasing Allie Long (left) in the Portland Invitational match between Portland Thorns and the US U-23s. | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

After that performance Smith was invited to Spain with the U-20s for the La Manga tournament. There she scored an impressive four goals in three matches. Shortly after, the forward was invited to the U-23 roster for the Portland Invitational.

Smith’s impact is clearly evident throughout all age groups despite being rather young. Just the other night, she scored in the 90th minute against the Portland Thorns to give the U-23s the win over the professional club. She also played a full 90 for the match. So far, Smith has a total of 10 goals over a span of of three age groups just in 2017 alone.

She will miss the U-23’s final match in the Portland Invitational to meet up with the senior team in Dallas, Texas to begin training.