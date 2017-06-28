Seattle Reign's Rachel Corsie is latest NWSL player heading to the European Championship

Seattle Reign defender Rachel Corsie is the latest NWSL player to be heading to this summer's European Championship in the Netherlands.

Scotland have been at the receiving end of some cruel injuries; former Reign star Kim Little misses out due to an ACL tear picked up whilst training with Arsenal, and club teammate Emma Mitchell is also unavailable. Manchester City's Jennifer Beattie is also out, having picked up an ankle injury in the most recent round of fixtures.

But Corsie should have no trouble stepping into a leadership role in these players' absence, with the vast experience she has already amassed.

Corsie made her debut for the senior side in the 2009 Cyprus Cup, aged just 19. This came the year after she captained Scotland in the 2008 U19 European Championship. Since then, she's become a stalwart on the team, earning over 80 international caps.

Fellow regulars Jane Ross and Joanne Love are also in the squad.

Rachel Corsie on the ball for the Reign | Source: Excelle Sports

Scotland face a tough task getting out their group, as they have to take on both Spain and England, although they will expect themselves to get three points against minnows Portugal. The match against England is being billed as one of the games of the group stage, with the rivalry between the countries sure to make an excellent match, although Scotland will, of course, be underdogs. This game is Scotland's opener, on July 19.

Corsie played the first six years of her career with Scotland's top side, Glasgow City, and they won the league title every year she was there. In 2014 she played one year with the now-defunct Notts County in England's FAWSL, before crossing the pond to join the Reign in 2015. She has been a key player for the team since.

Scotland's full schedule (local times):

July 19, 8:45pm vs England

July 23, 6:00pm vs Portugal

July 27, 8:45pm vs Spain