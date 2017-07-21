FC Kansas City partners with TOCA Football

FC Kansas City announced their partnership with TOCA Football Inc., a soccer training technology company based out of California and founded in 2012 by former US National Team Member Eddie Lewis. TOCA operates and licenses technology centers around the U.S. and in Europe.



“We are honored for TOCA to establish our first training partnership in the National Women’s Soccer League with FC Kansas City. Women’s soccer is an extremely important component of the soccer market globally, and we are proud to become a part of the champion quality training of FCKC athletes,” said Eddie Lewis, TOCA founder.

As a partner, FC Kansas City has full access to TOCA's technology platform aimed at improving skills, game preparation, and rehabilitation for the rest of the 2017 season, as well as training camps and clinics.

TOCA's main training platform is the TOCA Touch Trainer that is controlled by a smartphone app, which then launches custom-designed training balls at adjustable speeds and trajectories. Players can develop their touch, control, and delivery in training sessions and expect to get 10x the touches they would in a soccer game. The Blues have already begun to use the TOCA Touch Trainer into their training, and it has been well-received by head coach Vlatko Andonovski.



“I’m excited about using the TOCA Touch Trainer in our practices,” he said. “Our players will be able to get quality touches in each training session and improve their game from week to week.”

FC Kansas City returns to Swope Soccer Village this Saturday where they welcome the North Carolina Courage, the top team in the NWSL. FC Kansas City is looking to get their first win since May 27. The game will also feature a partnership with Football for the World Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps girls around the world play the beautiful game.

Quotes are courtesy of the FC Kansas City official press release.