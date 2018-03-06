Orlando Pride updates preseason roster

The Orlando Pride released an updated preseason roster Monday March 5th. Like many other teams, there were not any dramatic changes since the beginning of preseason three weeks ago. So far, the Pride have played two games, which included a 3-2 loss to Florida State University. Their last match is against the University of South Florida on Thursday March 8th.

Head Coach Tom Sermanni brought in seven non-roster invitees (NRI) to test while his internationals were gone. Alex Morgan and Ashlyn Harris are with the USWNT for the SheBelieves Cup, while Marta, Monica, and Poliana are with Brazil. At the Algarve Cup, Alanna Kennedy and Emily van Egmond are with Australia, Shelina Zadorsky is with Canada, and BYU draft pick Nadia Gomes gets her first senior national team call up with Portugal. The seven invitees are Kat Elliott (GK), Kayla Adamek (M), Christine Creighton (M), Julia Moore (M), Trudi Carter (F), Morgan Ferrara (F), and Jessica Hamrick (F). The only NRI from the initial preseason roster is midfielder Bridget Callahan.

The Prid thanking their fans at the end of a match | Photo: Orlando Pride

With the internationals coming back next week, Sermanni has work to do in order to figure out on-field chemistry before their season opener against the Utah Royals on March 24th at home. Although Camila reported to camp, it is unlikely that she will be rostered since she is still nursing her ACL and MCL injury sustained in September of last season.

Full Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ashlyn Harris (FED; NYR), Kat Elliott (NRI), Haley Kopmeyer

DEFENDERS (7): Monica Hickmann Alves, Poliana Barbosa Medeiros (NYR), Ali Krieger, Camila Martin Pereira, Carson Pickett, Toni Pressley, Shelina Zadorsky (FED; NYR)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Kayla Adamek (NRI), Bridget Callahan (NRI), Christine Creighton (NRI), Kristen Edmonds, Alanna Kennedy (NYR), Julia Moore (NRI), Christine Nairn, Emily van Egmond (NYR), Dani Weatherholt

FORWARDS (10): Trudi Carter (NRI), Danica Evans, Morgan Ferrara (NRI), Nádia Gomes (CDP), Jessica Hamrick (NRI), Rachel Hill, Sydney Leroux, Alex Morgan (FED, NYR), Chioma Ubogagu, Marta Vieira da Silva

Key:

FED - 2018 Federation Player

CDP - 2018 NWSL College Draft pick

NRI - Non-Roster Invitee

NYR - Not Yet Reported to Camp