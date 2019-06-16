Houston Dash and Orlando Pride Draw 2-2

The Houston Dash and Orlando Pride both found the back of the net twice in a tight, back and forth contest.

Pride take lead with beautiful free kick

Early in the match, the Orlando Pride caused some trouble for the Houston Dash. In the seventh minute, forward Chioma Ubogagu went down in the box, but the referee, Samantha Martinez, decided not to whistle a foul.

Then, the Pride scored what was just their third goal in nine matches this season in the 12th minute. Midfielder Joanna Boyles lined up a free kick from nineteen yards out and smoothly placed it into the bottom right corner of the net out of the reach of Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

The Pride would have doubled their lead in the 24th minute if it weren't for forward Rachel Hill heading the ball from Carson Pickett's corner over the crossbar despite getting a good look.

Pride goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer was called to make a huge save in the 35th minute. Dash midfielder Kristie Mewis took a shot that deflected off Hill and was heading toward the upper corner, but Kopmeyer rose to swat it away.

Christine Nairn looks to keep possession against Orlando | Photo: @HoustonDash

Both teams battle back and forth in second half

It didn't take long for the Dash to equalize in the second half. Captain Kealia Ohai did some great work to dribble up the left flank and beat Pride right back Erin Greening before sending a cross that skipped past Kopmeyer and all Pride defenders to the back post where Sofia Huerta easily finished it with a tap in for her third goal of the season.

In the 58th minute, Huerta was denied a second goal by Kopmeyer who positioned herself brilliantly.

Mewis was able to score her first goal since the ACL injury she suffered last year in the 67th minute. Receiving the ball from Ohai just outside the left side of the box with plenty of space, she took a few touches and drilled a shot into the bottom right corner.

However, the Dash did not enjoy their lead for long as Danica Evans equalized for the Pride a minute after entering the match in the 70th minute. Bridget Callahan played a great cross toward the net, and Evans took one touch and then volleyed it home from close range.

The match ended 2-2, but the Dash had a chance to steal a victory in the 87th minute when Kopmeyer made a fantastic diving save.

Statistically, the Dash were the more dominant team, outshooting the Pride 22-9 with nine shots on goal to the Pride’s four and winning the possession game 56 percent to 44 percent. But a tremendous seven-save performance from Kopmeyer allowed the Pride to get their second point this season.

The Orlando Pride (0-7-2) travel to New Jersey next Saturday, and the Houston Dash (3-2-3) have a bye week.