USWNT vs Portugal: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Game Victory Tour 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for USWNT vs Portugal live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Victory Tour. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
Twin Cities Turn 🆙. Here's your XI vs. 🇵🇹— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 3, 2019
Here is the lineup for tonight's friendly agianst Portugal
Hey everyone! Alison Schwab here on the live stream for you tonight.
The North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars have the most players starting for the United States tonight, with 4 and 3 players respectively.
As we wait for lineups to drop, there are six USWNT players OUT for tonight's match.
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Kelley O'Hara, Ashlynn Harris, and Ali Krieger will all be sitting out tonight.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: USWNT vs Portugal!
My name is Melina Gaspar and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Kick-off time
The UWSNT vs Portugal match will be played at the Allianz Arena, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Portugal is trying to improve
After months without playing, Portugal is looking to have some consistency. They collected a tough loss against the world champions last Saturday but truth is: You learn more from losing than you do from winning, and this is more true if you play against top teams. We will see if Portugal can show a different side this match.
USWNT: Is this the opportunity for Kristen Hamilton?
Last match, coach Jill Ellis subbed in everyone but the two backup keepers and Kristen Hamilton. The lineup changes started in the 52nd minute and the US team scored two more goals from that moment to finish with a 4-0 victory.
Will this be the time for Hamilton to appear at the international level? She has proved to have enough quality at a club level. Will coach Ellis give her the opportunity to demonstrate this a national level?
USWNT: Minnesota here they go!
After the USWNT big win last saturday against Portugal in Philly, the world champions moved to Minnesota to play at the Allianz Field today. Even though the US were missing some key players in their starting XI, they had no problem againt the Europeans and gave to the nearly 50.000 fans a sweet victory... and we expect to see the same outcome today.
Portugal: Last Lineup
Patricia Sousa, Joana Filipa Gaspar Silva Marchao, Mónica Mendes, Silvia Rebelo, Ana Borges, Dolores Silva, Tatiana Pinto, Vanessa Malho, Cláudia Neto, Diana Silva, Jéssica da Silva
USWNT: Last Lineup
Adriana Franch, Emily Sonnett, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Tierna Davidson, Lindsey Horan, Julie Ertz, Morgan Brian, Tobin Heath, Carly Lloyd, Christen Press
