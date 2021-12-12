Goals and Highlights: Atlante 2-2 Celaya in Expansion League MX

ADVERTISEMENT
The highlights
The final
90'
90+5'
90'
Off: Escobar y Gonzalez
Enter: Ramirez y Reyes
90'
88'
Off: Peña
Enter: Jimenez
84'
83'
78'
Off: Bermudez
Enter: Figueroa
77'
77'
73'
70'
67'
66'
60'
57'
55'
53'
50'
47'
46'
45'
45'
45'
42'
38'
36'
35'
31'
30'
29'
23'
23'
22'
18'
17'
12'
9'
6'
3'
2'
0'
The weather
Stats
Goals for 26 - 23
Goals against 9 -18
Victories 11 - 8
Ties 5 - 4
Defeats 3 - 6
The first leg
Celaya needs to win by 2 goals, since if he only manages to win by 1 goal, it would be a tie on aggregate and Atlante would advance by position in the table.
Lineup Atlante
20 Hernandez H.
18 Bermudez C.
23 Costa R.
28 Elbis
27 Escobar A.
3 García D.
14 Gonzalez R.
6 Partida E.
4 Sanchez J.
19 Soto O.
7 Tejeda D.
Ciudad de los deportes stadium is a wall
Tampico is already waiting
Celaya arrives at the stadium
¡Somos Toros! Y ¡vamos por todo! 🔛🔥 pic.twitter.com/wmxKQurKxF— Club Celaya (@TorosCelayaCD) December 12, 2021
Tune in here Atlante vs CelayaLive Score
How to watch Atlante vs CelayaLive Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blim
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last games between Atlante vs Celaya
Key player of Celaya
Key player of Atlante
Probable lineup of Celaya
Allison, Peña, Lopez, Zamora, Catalan, Illeascas, Miranda, Cedillo, Lara, Marin, Jimenez
Probable lineup of Atlante
Celaya: All in
So they will try to go out with everything for the victory by a score of 2 goals difference to settle in the grand final.
Atlante: to seal the pass to the final
The match will be played at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium
It was inaugurated on October 6, 1946 with the name of the Olympic Stadium of the City of Sports, with an American football match between the Pumas de la UNAM and Los Aguiluchos del Heroico Colegio Militar, with the University being victorious by a score of 45- 0.