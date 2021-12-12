Goals and Highlights: Atlante 2-2 Celaya in Expansion League MX
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

3:19 PM6 days ago

The highlights

See the best moments of Atlante vs Celaya

2:58 PM6 days ago

The final

The final of the Liga de Expansión MX is ready. Atlante and Tampico Madero will define the champion
2:56 PM6 days ago

90'

The game ends, the score is 2-2
2:55 PM6 days ago

90+5'

Goal Atlante Figueroa defines an empty goal after a great play by Domínguez the score is 2-2
2:51 PM6 days ago

90'

Substitution Atlante

Off: Escobar y Gonzalez

Enter: Ramirez y Reyes

2:50 PM6 days ago

90'

What a goal Celaya Illescas mid-range shot and puts it in the right angle
2:48 PM6 days ago

88'

Change of Celaya

Off: Peña

Enter: Jimenez

2:44 PM6 days ago

84'

Gooooooooal Atlante Counterattack 3 vs 2 defenders defined by Escobar below
2:42 PM6 days ago

83'

Partida shot goes overhead, goal kick for Celaya
2:41 PM6 days ago

78'

Substitution home team

Off: Bermudez  

Enter: Figueroa

2:38 PM6 days ago

77'

Gooooal Celaya Illescas shot placed at the second post nothing to do for the goalkeeper, a great goal
2:36 PM6 days ago

77'

Another save by Hernández who avoids Celaya's goal after a header inside the area
2:34 PM6 days ago

73'

Free kick in favor of Atlante, yellow card for Gonzalez
2:31 PM6 days ago

70'

Change of Celaya, Miranda and Lara leave, Espinoza enters and Santana enters
2:26 PM6 days ago

67'

Atlante's goalkeeper shoots the penalty and the ball goes far above
2:25 PM6 days ago

66'

Escobar cut, falls into the area and the referee whistles PENALTY
2:21 PM6 days ago

60'

Offside of Jimenez
2:19 PM6 days ago

57'

Yellow card for goalkeeper Hernández for wasting time
2:14 PM6 days ago

55'

Miraculous save by Hernández who sends a medium-distance shot to corner
2:13 PM6 days ago

53'

Dangerous cross that nobody can finish off, goal kick for Atlante
2:11 PM6 days ago

50'

Center to the area that the local goalkeeper stops without problem
2:07 PM6 days ago

47'

What a mistake by Hernández who found himself alone in the area vs goalkeeper Allison who stops without problem
2:04 PM6 days ago

46'

Home team change Leaves the field: Costa Enter: Hernández
2:03 PM6 days ago

45'

The second half starts
1:49 PM6 days ago

45'

First half ends 0-0
1:46 PM6 days ago

45'

3 minutes is added
1:43 PM6 days ago

42'

Free kick for Celaya, could be dangerous
1:39 PM6 days ago

38'

Dangerous free kick for Atlante
1:37 PM6 days ago

36'

Yellow card for Costa for claiming
1:36 PM6 days ago

35'

Yellow card for Miranda after an elbow in midfield
1:32 PM6 days ago

31'

The header after the corner is saved by the goalkeeper, a great play
1:31 PM6 days ago

30'

Great save by Hernandez, avoids the goal of Celaya shot by Illescas in the small area but the goalkeeper sends a corner
1:29 PM6 days ago

29'

The game is stopped, medical assistance enters due to a knee injury of the Celaya Miranda player
1:25 PM6 days ago

23'

Free kick to Atlante
1:25 PM6 days ago

23'

Yellow card for Illescas and de Souza for an outbreak of anger
1:23 PM6 days ago

22'

Peña makes a shot that is far from Hernandez's goal
1:20 PM6 days ago

18'

Pass to Illescas but it's offside
1:17 PM6 days ago

17'

Ball leaked to Marín shot to the post, near the first goal of the game
1:13 PM6 days ago

12'

Shot from outside the area hit Miranda very wide
1:10 PM6 days ago

9'

The game entered inaccuracies of both teams
1:07 PM6 days ago

6'

Zamora's foul on Cedillo, free kick in favor of Celaya
1:04 PM6 days ago

3'

Tejeda's shot that was near of the goal, goal kick Celaya
1:02 PM6 days ago

2'

Miranda's center that is bounced off Soto, throw-in for the away team
1:00 PM6 days ago

0'

Atlante vs Celaya semifinal starts, enjoy the game.
12:56 PM6 days ago

The weather

Today's weather is 18 ° C, humidity is 44% and it is a very sunny day, which makes each Atlante game have favorable conditions compared to the visiting team
12:49 PM6 days ago

Stats

Here's a quick overview of the stats for these 2 teams. Table position 2 - 4

Goals for 26 - 23

Goals against 9 -18

Victories 11 - 8

Ties 5 - 4

Defeats 3 - 6

12:41 PM6 days ago

The first leg

Atlante's team took a good advantage on the road by winning 0-1 and with victory or draw by any scoreboard they would advance to the final.

Celaya needs to win by 2 goals, since if he only manages to win by 1 goal, it would be a tie on aggregate and Atlante would advance by position in the table.

12:30 PM6 days ago

Lineup Atlante

The home team has this XI starters

20 Hernandez H. 

18 Bermudez C.

23 Costa R.

28 Elbis

27 Escobar A.

3 García D.

14 Gonzalez R.

6 Partida E.

4 Sanchez J.

19 Soto O.

7 Tejeda D.

12:20 PM6 days ago

Ciudad de los deportes stadium is a wall

Atlante has one of the best % of victories at home, since April 11 it has only had 2 defeats in that stadium.
12:08 PM6 days ago

Tampico is already waiting

The winner of this key will face Tampico Madero in the grand final of the MX Expansion League, who got his pass yesterday.
12:00 PM6 days ago

Celaya arrives at the stadium

The away team arrive at the Ciudad de los deportes stadium 

 

11:31 AM6 days ago

Tune in here Atlante vs CelayaLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match Atlante vs Celaya live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

11:26 AM6 days ago

How to watch Atlante vs CelayaLive Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Atlante vs Celaya live on TV, your options is TUDN

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blim

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:21 AM6 days ago

Last games between Atlante vs Celaya

The tie is the most common result between both teams have tied in 3 of the last 5 games while atlante has 2 victories. Celaya's last victory was in 2019 by a score of 1-2
11:16 AM6 days ago

Key player of Celaya

Marin is a great football player despite not scoring in the last 2 games at home.
Photo: Liga BBVA MX
Photo: Liga BBVA MX

 

11:11 AM6 days ago

Key player of Atlante

Ramiro Costa scored the winning goal in the first leg semifinal and is the most dangerous offensive player.
Photo: Record
Photo: Record
11:06 AM6 days ago

Probable lineup of Celaya

The away team can lineup this players.

Allison, Peña, Lopez, Zamora, Catalan, Illeascas, Miranda, Cedillo, Lara, Marin, Jimenez

11:01 AM6 days ago

Probable lineup of Atlante

Hernández, Partida, García, Sousa, Sánchez, González, Bermúdez, Escobar, Venegas, Tejeda, Costa. The home team can lineup this players. 
10:56 AM6 days ago

Celaya: All in

The Celaya team has 1 win in 9 away games and in general terms it is the sun because they only have 1 loss in 8 games.

So they will try to go out with everything for the victory by a score of 2 goals difference to settle in the grand final.

10:51 AM6 days ago

Atlante: to seal the pass to the final

They have 1 loss in their last 6 games so it is easier for the Barça team to advance to the final. Celaya has not won here since 2019, in which he has accumulated 2 Atlante victories and 1 defeat in the last 5 games with Atlante being a home team.
10:46 AM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium

The Atlante vs Celaya match will be played at the stadium: Mexico City, Mexico with a capacity of 36681 people.It was designed by the architect Modesto C. Rollan, and its construction began in 1944 as part of the urban project called Ciudad de los Deportes devised by Neguib Simón.

It was inaugurated on October 6, 1946 with the name of the Olympic Stadium of the City of Sports, with an American football match between the Pumas de la UNAM and Los Aguiluchos del Heroico Colegio Militar, with the University being victorious by a score of 45- 0.

Photo: Getty images// Jam Media
Photo: Getty images// Jam Media
10:41 AM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Expansion League MXmatch: Atlante vs CelayaLive Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo