Goals and Highlights: Juarez 1-1 Toluca in Liga MX
12:15 AMa day ago

Highlights

12:07 AMa day ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Liga MX game between FC Juarez and Toluca.
12:02 AMa day ago

End game

Juárez 1-1 Toluca.
11:57 PMa day ago

97'

Saucedo is kicked hard and shown a straight red card.
11:52 PMa day ago

95'

A scuffle broke out and the referee cautioned several players from both teams, including Toluca's Navarro.
11:47 PMa day ago

92'

GOAL TOLUCA

Jean Meneses with the header on the delayed cross and this was already tied in extra time 2-2.

11:42 PMa day ago

90'

Add 6 more minutes.
11:37 PMa day ago

88'

GOAL JUÁREZ

A direct free kick cross that passes everyone and the goal is scored by Olivera.

11:32 PMa day ago

84'

Lainez and García leave 

Arce and Silvera enter

FC Juárez changes.

11:27 PMa day ago

79'

Carlos Gonzalez's direct free kick cross is headed by Carlos Gonzalez and the ball goes slightly wide.
11:22 PMa day ago

75'

Dueñas leaves and Rolán enters, FC Juárez change.
11:17 PMa day ago

68'

Toluca's Rodríguez is cautioned.
11:12 PMa day ago

65'

Lainez's cross shot goes wide.

 

Álvarez and Ruiz come off. Saucedo and Rodríguez come on. Toluca changes.

11:07 PMa day ago

63'

Salcedo got the rebound after Volpi's save, but the ball went high and wide.
11:02 PMa day ago

62'

Dueñas with the shot and Ortega with the deflection to save his goal and prevent the 1-0.
10:57 PMa day ago

59'

Sierra, Guzmán and Sanvezzo leave the team.

Meneses, Navarro and Gonzalez enter.

Toluca changes.

10:52 PMa day ago

56'

Marcel Ruiz's shot went wide, defensive pressure prevented him from shooting comfortably.
10:47 PMa day ago

53'

Dueñas with the cutback just outside the area and saves Volpi's shot.
10:42 PMa day ago

50'

Alan Medina's shot from half distance goes over the top of the goal.
10:37 PMa day ago

48'

Medina left and Gómez entered, Juárez substituted.
10:32 PMa day ago

48'

The ball is bounced and the Bravos will have a corner kick.
10:27 PMa day ago

46'

The second half begins between FC Juárez and Toluca.
10:22 PMa day ago

Half time

FC Juárez 0-0 Toluca.
10:17 PMa day ago

45'

Four more minutes are added.

Alvarez's shot from half distance goes over the top of the goal.

10:12 PMa day ago

39'

Óscar Ortega of Toluca makes a hard tackle and is cautioned.
10:07 PMa day ago

35'

Juárez's Mauro Lainez has been cautioned.
10:02 PMa day ago

32'

Sanvezzo's shot goes loose and into Talavera's hands.
9:57 PMa day ago

31'

Carlos Salcedo is left lying on the field.
9:52 PMa day ago

29'

Talavera came out on time and with some trouble turned the ball away.
9:47 PMa day ago

26'

Jesus Duenas's shot is a bit of a smash that goes just wide of the opponent's goal.
9:42 PMa day ago

21'

Marcel Ruiz's shot from half distance goes just over the top of the goal.
9:37 PMa day ago

18'

A good sweep by Mosquera avoids the first when Gómez was already arriving.
9:32 PMa day ago

10'

Alvarez's mid-range shot was saved by Alfredo Talavera with a great save.
9:27 PMa day ago

7'

A lot of dynamism, but little excitement at the start of the game.
9:22 PMa day ago

3'

Marinho with the center shot that hits the net on the outside.
9:17 PMa day ago

0'

The game between Juárez and Toluca begins.
9:12 PM2 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the Liga MX game between FC Juarez and Toluca.
9:07 PM2 days ago

Toluca substitutes

 6 Jorge Torres

 12 Gustavo Gutiérrez

 8 Sebastian Saucedo

 21 Brayan Angulo

 16 Jean Meneses

 2 Raúl López

 27 Alan Rodríguez

 10 Leonardo Fernández

 18 Fernando Navarro

 32 Carlos González

9:02 PM2 days ago

FC Juarez substitutes

 33 Carlos Rodríguez

 7 Maximiliano Silvera

 21 Francisco Javier Nevarez

 14 Emiliano Velázquez

 17 Alan Medina

 31 Ventura Alvarado

 12 Cándido Ramírez

 9 Diego Rolán

 6 Fernando Arce

 8 Darío Lezcano

8:57 PM2 days ago

XI Toluca

1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 26 Andrés Mosquera, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 24 Oscar Ortega, 5 Carlos Guzmán, 23 Claudio Baeza, 15 Jordan Sierra, 20 Jorge Rodríguez, 11 Daniel Álvarez, 7 Camilo Sanvezzo.
8:52 PM2 days ago

XI Juarez

1 Alfredo Talavera, 13 Carlos Salcedo,  3 Alejandro Arribas, 15 Maximiliano Olivera, 26 Alberto Acosta, 16 Javier Salas, 29 Jesús Dueñas, 23 Mauro Laínez, 5 Jaime Valencia, 19 Gabriel Fernández, 32 Matias Ariel.
8:47 PM2 days ago

Good atmosphere

Outside the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez there is already a good atmosphere, especially because of all the food in the vicinity.
8:42 PM2 days ago

Already in the field

The Diablos are already on the field, especially goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, who has been an important part of Toluca's success.
8:37 PM2 days ago

What happens if they win?

If Toluca wins, it can stay in first place, pending the outcome of Rayados and Tigres this matchday, while Juárez could climb to sixth place with some combination of results.
8:32 PM2 days ago

Special meeting

Once again, Hernán Cristante will be able to face his former team as a coach and player, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, who have only lost one game so far this season.
8:27 PM2 days ago

Start

Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 kicks off as the Bravos look to return to winning ways against the in-form Toluca Diablos. We begin our coverage of the Liga MX game on VAVEL.
8:22 PM2 days ago

8:12 PM2 days ago

Juarez vs Toluca Background

Contrary to what one might think, the Bravos have had a clear dominance over the Diablos Rojos with a record of four wins and one loss, although that loss came in the last game played at the border.

Toluca 0-1 FC Juárez. Clausura 2022

FC Juárez 1-3 Toluca. Apertura 2021

FC Juárez 1-0 Toluca. Clausura 2021

Toluca 0-1 FC Juarez. Opening 2020

FC Juarez 2-0 Toluca. Apertura 2019

8:07 PM2 days ago

Key Player Toluca

Without making much noise, but Fernando Navarro is flying to be one of the best signings of this season by giving order and depth to the scarlet team in the midfield, demonstrating why Nacho Ambriz brought him to support him in this new project.
8:02 PM2 days ago

Key player Juarez

After overcoming injuries, Paraguayan Darío Lezcano is back, but he has to recover the version he was known as a goal scorer, especially for the Bravos, who urgently need a victory at home.
7:57 PM2 days ago

Last lineup Toluca

1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 26 Andrés Mosquera, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 21 Brayan Angulo, 2 Raúl López, 18 Fernando Navarro, 15 Jordan Sierra, 16 Jean Meneses, 10 Leonardo Fernández, 7 Camilo Sanvezzo.
7:52 PM2 days ago

Last lineup Juarez

1 Alfredo Talavera, 13 Carlos Salcedo, 3 Alejandro Arribas, 15 Maximiliano Olivera, 21 Francisco Javier Nevarez, 16 Javier Salas, 29 Jesús Dueñas, 23 Mauro Laínez, 5 Jaime Valencia, 19 Gabriel Fernández, 8 Darío Lezcano.
7:47 PM2 days ago

They can improve

At the end of the game in which they lost to Tigres, Hernán Cristante indicated that, in his opinion, the Bravos could have several more points, but that they need to improve their possession and effectiveness.

"We should have three more points, two more points, that's my reality. That's what we had planned, but soccer has these things. Today, as the match was difficult, a draw would have been nice, but it seems to me that the team is ready for a little more".

7:42 PM2 days ago

Toluca: keep the streak going

The same is the case with the Toluca Diablos, although this time it seems that Nacho Ambriz's project is going from strength to strength with two wins in a row, the last of them a few days ago at the home of León.
7:37 PM2 days ago

FC Juárez: getting out of the bad streak

The Bravos of Ciudad Juárez made a good investment for the Apertura 2022 and although they started with four points out of the first six, the team has dropped only one out of the last nine, which is why alarm bells are ringing, especially after losing on Tuesday by the minimum difference against Tigres de la UANL.
7:32 PM2 days ago

The Kick-off

The Juarez vs Toluca match will be played at the Olimpico Benito Juarez Stadium, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
7:27 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Juarez vs Toluca!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.
