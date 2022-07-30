Pumas vs Monterrey: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Pumas vs Rayadosmatch for the Liga MX match?
Argentina: 14:00 PM
Bolivia: 13:00 PM
Brazil: 14:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM in
USA (ET): 13:00 PM in VIX
Spain: 18:00 PM
México: 12:00 PM in TUDN, Blim TV, TUDN en vivo
Paraguay: 13:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 14:00 PM
Background
The last time they played in Ciudad Universitaria. Pumas won two to zero, Rayados' most recent away win was in 2017, winning by the minimum.
Watch out for this Rayados player
Rogelio has had an exact percentage above the effectiveness of the goal, in most of the games he has been present. Against Pumas, do not rule out the naturalized player taking the spotlight.
Watch out for this Pumas player
In his first night as part of the blue and gold team, he played as a midfielder, not as a winger as expected, the number 33 has given back the illusion to the university fans.
Rayados' final lineup
Pumas' last lineup
Unstoppable
Víctor Manuel Vucetich, one of the most experienced coaches in Mexican soccer, has done well in this tournament, bringing in good signings that have helped him to maintain that good rhythm, stability, ball possession and having one of the most feared offenses, with Funes Mori and Berterame. The forwards have adapted well to Professor Vucetich's formation, with 5 goals between them.
There is no doubt that Monterrey has surprised the market, with 3 additions up top, such as Berterame, Joa Rojas who unfortunately was injured, Rodrigo Aguirre who has two goals, is not far behind, with the good work done in the 3 games he has played, a great competition will be experienced in the Monterrey forward line, which against Pumas will go looking for the result no matter what.
Let the Ciudad Universitaria make itself felt
He already had his debut in the league, playing against Mazatlán, doing well, in what could have been a great night, scoring a goal, but Vikonis prevented it, but he did give an assist, for the tying goal. This time against Monterrey a good duel is expected, where a better version of Pumas can be seen, in the last few games, they have not created many scoring chances, few goals, only 2 in the last two games.
The universitarios have a very tight schedule, because they are playing the Joan Gamper Trophy in a few days, but before that they will have to make a stop in Puebla, because they will face La Franja in matchday 7.
But another factor is the possibility of excessive fatigue, due to the games that are very close together, América will be their rival in their return to Mexico, on August 13.
In 5 games they have 7 points, 4 draws and 1 win. No defeats. With 6 goals for and 5 against.
