Pumas vs Monterrey: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pumas vs Rayados live, as well as the latest information from the university city Stadium, including statements from the players and some interesting facts about this great match between these two great clubs.

How to watch Pumas vs Rayados Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and VIX app.

What time is Pumas vs Rayadosmatch for the Liga MX match?

This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Rayados of July 31st 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00 PM 
Bolivia: 13:00 PM 
Brazil: 14:00 PM 
Colombia: 12:00 PM 
Ecuador: 12:00 PM in 
USA (ET): 13:00 PM in VIX
Spain: 18:00 PM 
México: 12:00 PM in TUDN, Blim TV, TUDN en vivo
Paraguay: 13:00 PM 
Peru: 12:00 PM 
Uruguay: 14:00 PM 

Background

This rivalry dates back to the winter of 1996, when the first game was a 1-1 draw. In 60 meetings between these two teams, Pumas has won 22 times. Monterrey has won the match 25 times, with only 13 draws.


The last time they played in Ciudad Universitaria. Pumas won two to zero, Rayados' most recent away win was in 2017, winning by the minimum. 

Watch out for this Rayados player

Rogelio Funes Mori, in the 438 minutes played in the tournament, 5 games as a starter, he has 4 goals, the Mexican forward has started the tournament in the best way, which is in the line of competition for the race for the last place in the Mexican national team.

Rogelio has had an exact percentage above the effectiveness of the goal, in most of the games he has been present. Against Pumas, do not rule out the naturalized player taking the spotlight. 

Photo: Rayados
Watch out for this Pumas player

Dani Alves Da Silva, the Brazilian came to Mexican soccer this tournament, in 1 game as a starter he played all 90 minutes, had a scoring chance, an assist, which gave Pumas the tie. This game against Rayados will be key for the Brazilian to continue adapting to the altitude and level of play of his teammates and to be able to complete another game as a starter.

In his first night as part of the blue and gold team, he played as a midfielder, not as a winger as expected, the number 33 has given back the illusion to the university fans. 

Photo: Pumas
Rayados' final lineup

Cárdenas, Montes, Héctor Moreno, Aguirre, Meza, Romo, Ortiz, Pizarro, Berterame and Funes Mori.
Pumas' last lineup

González, Bennevendo, Palermo Ortiz, Freire, Rodríguez, Dani Alves, Higor, López, Salvio, Dinneno and Del Prete.
Unstoppable

The team from the north has shown a good start, with back-to-back victories, only that game against Santos was the only defeat they have suffered, with 11 goals so far in these five dates, the Rayados are the leaders of the competition, with 12 points, tied with Toluca and Tigres. Only 5 points separate Pumas and Monterrey. 


Víctor Manuel Vucetich, one of the most experienced coaches in Mexican soccer, has done well in this tournament, bringing in good signings that have helped him to maintain that good rhythm, stability, ball possession and having one of the most feared offenses, with Funes Mori and Berterame. The forwards have adapted well to Professor Vucetich's formation, with 5 goals between them. 


There is no doubt that Monterrey has surprised the market, with 3 additions up top, such as Berterame, Joa Rojas who unfortunately was injured, Rodrigo Aguirre who has two goals, is not far behind, with the good work done in the 3 games he has played, a great competition will be experienced in the Monterrey forward line, which against Pumas will go looking for the result no matter what. 

Photo: Rayados
Let the Ciudad Universitaria make itself felt

The Pumas are coming from a good moment, after the arrival of Dani Alves, who encouraged the university fans to support their team more, arrived in Mexico to join the blue and gold team for this season. For one year we will have one of the most winningest players of all time in the Mexican league. 


He already had his debut in the league, playing against Mazatlán, doing well, in what could have been a great night, scoring a goal, but Vikonis prevented it, but he did give an assist, for the tying goal. This time against Monterrey a good duel is expected, where a better version of Pumas can be seen, in the last few games, they have not created many scoring chances, few goals, only 2 in the last two games. 


The universitarios have a very tight schedule, because they are playing the Joan Gamper Trophy in a few days, but before that they will have to make a stop in Puebla, because they will face La Franja in matchday 7. 
But another factor is the possibility of excessive fatigue, due to the games that are very close together, América will be their rival in their return to Mexico, on August 13. 
In 5 games they have 7 points, 4 draws and 1 win. No defeats. With 6 goals for and 5 against.

Photo: Pumas
Photo: Pumas
