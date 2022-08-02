Goals and Highlights: Toluca 1-1 Puebla in Liga MX 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:25 PM17 days ago

Goals and Highlights

11:00 PM17 days ago

94'

It's over! Despite Toluca's attempts, the score was tied at one goal.
10:58 PM17 days ago

85'

Jozy's powerful header ends up in Volpi's hands.
10:46 PM17 days ago

82'

Goal, goal, goal for Toluca! Mosquera appeared, after a cross from Navarro, and tied the game with a lethal header.
10:43 PM17 days ago

79'

Navarro's shot ends up in Silva's hands.
10:42 PM17 days ago

72'

A powerful shot into the box, but no one appears in the area to shoot at Silva's goal.
10:30 PM17 days ago

67'

He's leaving! After review, the referee decides to send Sierra out of the match.
10:30 PM17 days ago

66¿

VAR! A hard tackle by Sierra on Reyes is reviewed.
10:24 PM17 days ago

61'

Toluca change. Fernández comes off for Jordan Sierra
10:15 PM17 days ago

52'

Goalkeeper! Volpi clears a powerful ball that was heading straight for his goal.
10:08 PM17 days ago

46'

Change of Puebla. Ivo Vázquez is replaced by Daniel Aguilar.
10:08 PM17 days ago

45'

The second half begins, Toluca will be looking for the equalizer.
9:51 PM17 days ago

45+3'

The first half is over, Puebla leads Toluca by the minimum at halftime.
9:50 PM17 days ago

44'

Powerful shot, but the home defense deflects the ball.
9:44 PM17 days ago

40'

Reyes intervenes in a dangerous play and saves Puebla from an equalizer.
9:40 PM17 days ago

31'

Good defensive intervention by Angulo, preventing the Puebla offense from shooting at goal.
9:30 PM17 days ago

26'

Good save by Silva after a shot at his goal, preventing the equalizer.
9:19 PM17 days ago

17'

Goal, goal, goal for Puebla! Omar Fernández entered the box alone and sent a lethal shot that no one could stop.
9:17 PM17 days ago

16'

Araújo's powerful shot, but the ball goes over the goal.
9:14 PM17 days ago

8'

A hard-fought duel, with both teams arriving, but without generating much danger.
9:14 PM17 days ago

0'

The action gets underway at Estadio Nemesio Diez.
9:13 PM17 days ago

Puebla: LineUp

A. Silva; I. Reyes, M. Araújo, G. Silva, I. Vázquez, E. Martínez; D. de Buen, F. Mancuello, O. Fernández; G. Ferraréis, M. Barragán.
9:11 PM17 days ago

Toluca: LineUp

T. Volpi; R. López, V. Huerta, B. Angulo, A. Mosquera; L. Fernández, M. Reuíz, J. Meneses, F. Navarro, C. Baeza; C. González.
9:09 PM17 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already warming up before the start of the match at the Nemesio stadium.
9:04 PM17 days ago

At home

Toluca is already at home and will be looking to return to winning ways tonight.

8:59 PM17 days ago

Present

Puebla has already arrived at the Nemesio, tonight the team coached by Larcamón will be looking for the three points.
8:54 PM17 days ago

Some data

These teams have met 54 times, 27 times Toluca has been victorious against 12 times Puebla, but 15 games have ended in a draw.
8:49 PM17 days ago

Watch out for this player

Jordan Sierra is the player the Puebla defense will have to pay close attention to, the midfielder is the one who generates the most in the opponent's area and has also scored in the last few games.
8:44 PM17 days ago

Watch out for this player

Toluca will have to pay special attention to Jordi Cortizo, the midfielder will be looking to generate danger in the opponent's goal and get in with good runs.
8:39 PM17 days ago

Watch out here!

Both teams are without a win in their last meeting, so they will be going all out in this match.
8:34 PM17 days ago

Pending duel

This match corresponds to Day 16 of this competition; however, it cannot be played on that date and has been rescheduled.
8:29 PM17 days ago

We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the Toluca-Puebla match. We will share the latest information with you shortly, as well as the confirmed lineups. 
8:24 PM17 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Toluca vs Puebla live on TV.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toluca vs Puebla live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nemesio Diez. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
8:19 PM17 days ago

How to watch Toluca vs Puebla Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Toluca vs Puebla live on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:14 PM17 days ago

What time is the Toluca vs Puebla matchday 16 of the Apertura 2022?

This is the kickoff time for the Toluca vs Puebla match on August 2, 2022 in several countries:

 

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 20:00 hours

Ecuador: 20:00 hours

Panama: 20:00 hours

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

United States: 18:00 hours PT and 19:00 hours ET

Spain: 03:00 hours (Wednesday, August 3)

8:09 PM17 days ago

Toluca Statements

Ignacio Ambríz, Toluca's coach, spoke ahead of the match: "That's how soccer is. The other tournament we suffered a lot, no one was spared. Today they trusted in my work and in putting together a different team that knows me as a coach. We will always be demanding".

"Toluca always fights for the top places and it's been 11 years since they were champions. I understand the demand. We are doing well as planned. I would have liked a victory to climb the ladder, but we added up. The team understands that it has to go out to any field to win. It is much better to polish details by adding up".

"Toluca always fights for the top places and it has been 11 years since they were last champions. I understand the need. We are doing well as planned. I would have liked a victory to climb the ladder, but we added up. The team understands that it has to go out to any field to win. It's much better to polish details by winning".

"I understand that he wants to play, but the games are continuous and I have to take care of them".

8:04 PM17 days ago

How does Puebla arrive?

Puebla arrives to this duel after their third draw of the season, this time against San Luis, drawing goalless at the Cuauhtémoc.
7:59 PM17 days ago

How is Toluca coming in?

Toluca arrives after its first draw of the season against Juárez in this Apertura 2022, having previously won four matches and lost just one.

7:54 PM17 days ago

The match will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

The Toluca vs Puebla match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium located in Toluca, State of Mexico. The stadium has a capacity for 25,132 people. 
7:49 PM17 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Toluca vs Puebla Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo