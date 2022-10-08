Toluca vs Juarez: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Toluca vs Juarez Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Juarez match.
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Juarez live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN USA. You can also watch the match via streaming on VIX plus.
Argentina: 14:00 PM
Bolivia: 13:00 PM
Brazil: 14:00 PM
Chile: 13:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 13:00 PM
Spain: 19:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Paraguay: 13:00 PM
Peru: 13:00 PM
Uruguay: 14:00 PM
Venezuela: 13:00 PM
Watch out for this Toluca player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Dani Alves. The historic Brazilian fullback will be in charge of handling the ball and distributing it throughout the field for Club Universidad Nacional, so that little by little the attacking plays that generate goal danger for the opponent can arrive. Alves is a player who can change the outcome of a game in a matter of minutes, so opponents will have to be careful with him.
Watch out for this FC Juárez player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Javier Salas, the midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Javier Salas has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, he is also fundamental in the circulation of the ball for FC Juárez Bravos.
Toluca's final lineup:
J. González; J. Rodríguez, N. freire, P. Ortíz, C. Gutíerrez; J. Caicedo; C. Huerta, L. López, D. Alves, Salvio; J. Dinenno.
Juárez's last lineup:
A. Talavera; M. Olivera, C. Salcedo, E. Velázquez, F. Nevarez; F. Arce, J. Salas, A. Medina; D. Machís, G. Fernández, J. Dueñas.
Background:
FC Juarez and Toluca have faced each other on a total of 9 occasions (1 win for the Devils, 2 draws and 6 wins for the Bravos) where the scales are slightly tipped in favor of the FC Juarez Bravos. In terms of goals scored, it is the border team that has the advantage with 13 goals scored over Toluca's 8. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 6 of the Apertura 2022, when the two sides played to a draw by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium
Estadio Nemesio Diez is a sports venue located in Toluca, Mexico and is dedicated to the practice of first division soccer in the country. It is the current home of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca or Toluca FC, a soccer club that plays in the first division of Mexican soccer or Liga MX. It has a capacity for 27,273 spectators and is known by the club's fans as "La Bombonera".
The stadium is also home to the club's Club House, where the players of the basic forces live. There is a small court just behind the general shade grandstand where the team trains and warms up before games.
They want to win on the road
For their part, the Bravos de Juárez team will be present for the first time in the final phase of the Liga MX since their promotion to the first division of Mexican soccer. The team from the border managed to win at home on the last matchday to earn the three points that earned them a direct ticket to the playoffs and have the opportunity to continue dreaming of going far in this Apertura 2022. The Bravos de Juárez team finished the regular phase of the tournament in 11th place with 19 points, which allowed them to be one place above the last qualifying position. Now they will look to surprise the whole country with a victory in hell and return to Ciudad Juárez with flying colors.
Let hell burn, they have to win at home
The red devils of Toluca will face their first big test after having formed a great group full of valuable players and a great coach, after overcoming the bad patch they went through in several tournaments and today have returned to show good soccer that made the fans believe, the team from Mexico managed to qualify to the final phase of the national football, however, it is an obligation for Toluca that this team goes far in the Apertura 2022, so they must win this match if they want to go far. In their previous match, Toluca defeated the Gallos Blancos of Querétaro to close their participation in the regular phase in sixth place in the general table, automatically having the right to receive the reclassification at home.
Preparing for the playoffs
Liga MX has finished its final phase actions and now begins the final phase of the tournament where 12 teams will seek to be champions of the Apertura 2022, but to do so they must go through different phases from reclassification, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the long-awaited grand final of Mexican soccer. In this match, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca will face the Bravos de Juárez in a duel that will spark sparks from the Nemesio Diez Stadium in the capital of Mexico City, where both teams will have only 90 minutes to demonstrate with arguments on the field why they deserve to remain alive in the final phase and advance to the Mexican soccer playoffs, there will be no tomorrow if they make a mistake, they have to go out and look for the victory and continue fighting to complete the coveted goal; to be champions of the 2022 Opening Tournament.
Kick-off time
The Toluca vs FC Juarez match will be played at the Estadio Nemesio Diez, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Toluca vs Juarez!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.