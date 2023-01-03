Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Arsenal vs Newcastle in Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs Newcastle match in the Premier League.
What time is Arsenal vs Newcastle match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Newcastle of January 03rd, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in streaming, you can watch it on Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 23rd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as the Gunners have 17 wins, 3 for Newcastle and 2 draws.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been for Arsenal, who have 4 wins, leaving 1 win for Newcastle, with no draws.
Newcastle United 2-0 Arsenal, 16 May, 2022, English Premier League
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United, 27 Nov, 2021 , English Premier League
Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal, 2 May, 2021, English Premier League
Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle United, 18 Jan, 2021, England Premier League
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United, 9 Jan, 2021, FA Cup
How are Arsenal coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have only known defeat on only one occasion in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Lyon after the break for the World Cup, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this resumption of this tournament.
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-4 Arsenal, Dec 31, 2022, English Premier League
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United, 26 Dec, 2022, English Premier League
Arsenal 0-2 Juventus, 17 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan, 13 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Arsenal 3-0 Lyon, 8 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
How are Newcastle coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Leicester City, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United, Dec 31, 2022, English Premier League
Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle United, 26 Dec, 2022, English Premier League
Newcastle United 1-0 AFC Bournemouth, 20 Dec, 2022, English League Cup
Newcastle United 2-1 Rayo Vallecano, 17 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea, 12 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Watch out for this Arsenal player
The Norwegian striker, Martin Ødegaard, 23 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 15 games, scoring 7 goals in the last tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage that Bukayo Saka will have a rest for the World Cup process so he can have the confidence of the coach and look for a place for the next tournament, against Brighton & Hove Albion he had a great game scoring a goal.
Watch out for this Newcastle player
The Paraguayan striker, Miguel Almirón, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 17 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 9 goals and 1 assist in the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against the high caliber teammates he has.