Resume and Highlights: Elche vs Betis in LaLiga 2023

Thanks
Thank you for following the Elche vs Betis game, this afternoon in a match full of controversy, the visitors take the victory. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any detail of LaLiga.
90´+7
The match ends with a victory for Betis.
90´+5
Goooooooooooooooool for Betis! William scores the penalty.
90´+3
Roco receives a yellow card and Elche is down to 9.
90´+3
Penalty for Betis.
87´
Iglesias misses the penalty.
85´
Penalty for Betis for handball in the area.
75´
Dangerous cross from Elche, but the ball is cut out.
68´
Goooooooooooool for Betis! Miranda already ties the game.
64´
Goooooooooooool for Betis! Iglesias scores the penalty and closes the gap.
63´
Penalty for Betis.
56´
Magallán receives a red card.
55´
Magallán hits the ball with his hand and the VAR reviews the play.
52´
Badia makes a great save.
50´
Betis is already going all out on the attack.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+7
End of the first half.
45´+5
Close to Betis in a great play.
45´
Add 7 minutes.
41´
Great save by the Elche goalkeeper.
34´
Roco receives a yellow card.
30´
Betis takes possession, but fails to score.
26´
Betis header without danger for the goalkeeper.
21´
Elche, with a two-goal lead, continues to search for the rival goal.
17´
The game becomes rough with many fouls.
13´
Guardado receives strong impact.
9´
Goooooooooooooooool for Elche! Boyé adds another one to the scoreboard.
7´
Goooooooooool for Elche! Chaves scores the penalty.
6´
Penalty for Elche.
0´
The game begins.
Starting XI Betis
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI Elche
This is how the home team comes out:
Betis, with good numbers against Elche
Elche has not been able to defeat Betis in the last four LaLiga matches, the team accumulated three draws and one defeat in that period, so this afternoon is a good opportunity to break that streak.
Elche is already at home
Thus came the home team:
How are they doing on Friday?
Elche has lost six of the last seven games played on Friday, while Los Verdiblancos have not lost in nine games played on this day, no doubt Elche will have a complicated day.
Elche without goal
Elche has two consecutive defeats without scoring a goal, and if they fail to score this afternoon, they would have three consecutive games without scoring for the first time this season.
Betis will be looking for an important victory
Betis has not won three consecutive victories since the start of the season in August, this afternoon they have the opportunity to reach three and without doubt the three points are more important now.
We continue
Thank you for following the Elche vs Betis game, this afternoon a great duel awaits us with two teams that will go out looking for the victory. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Elche vs Betis live here
In a few moments we will share with you the Elche vs Betis live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Martinez Valero. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Elche vs Betis live online
The match will be televised on Sky Sports.
Betis vs Betis can be tuned in from BlueToGo's live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Elche
Pere Milla, striker. Elche has gone through a terrible season and that has them in last place in LaLiga, the goal now is to try to rescue points to not say goodbye prematurely, goals are important and Mila is the current scorer with 6 goals, the Spaniard will have to give an extra to try to add points, a complicated task without a doubt.
Watch out for this Betis player
Borja Iglesias, striker. One of the most important players of the team in recent years, the 30-year-old player has played 20 games in LaLiga in the current season and has managed to score 9 goals and assist on 3 occasions, having him on the field is always dangerous for the opponent and in case of playing against Elche he will want to break the streak of three games without scoring.
Latest Betis lineup
Bravo, Sabaly, Felipe, Ruiz, Abner, Rodriguez, William, Canales, Fekir, Juanmi, Perez.
Latest Elche lineup
Badia, Palacios, Roco, Magallan, Carmona, Mascarell, Gumbau, Clerc, Ponce, Boye, Fidel.
Background
Betis 3-0 Elche
Betis 0-1 Elche
Elche 0-3 Betis
Elche 1-1 Betis
Betis 3-1 Elche
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Betis clings to Europe
Betis in recent seasons has been looking for the top positions that allow them to access European competitions, but this season is when they could finally have a place in the Champions League, the team has given a good season and this has allowed them to be hand in hand with other teams that occupy the top places, although the first two places have already separated significantly, there are still two Champions League places that seem accessible to Betis, Betis currently occupies the fifth place in LaLiga with 37 points, in the fight are Real Sociedad that is 6 points behind and Atletico de Madrid that is 4 points away, every game for Betis is a final from now on, since losing points could be the difference between playing Champions League or Europa League, the team comes with two consecutive victories and against Elche is obliged to get the 3 points.
Elche close to saying goodbye
Elche is playing its third consecutive season in LaLiga and everything indicates that it will be the last, the team had not had spectacular seasons, even the previous season was very close to relegation, for this season things have gone very badly and after 22 rounds the team has only 9 points, a single victory has achieved this team, six draws and fifteen defeats, their closest rival is Valencia and they have 11 points, If the results do not improve, they would be becoming the first relegated team of the season, their only victory was achieved recently when they faced Villarreal, defeating them 3-1, but that victory was of little use, since Real Madrid beat them 4-0 in the next matchday and Espanyol was their last rival, this one beat them by the minimum, Elche must draw inspiration and look for the 3 points because they could be relegated with a lot of league left.
Matchday 23 underway
LaLiga continues its matches and this time Elche and Betis will open the 23rd day, the duel involves the bottom of the table and the first places, certainly a great duel that can change the expectations of the teams, it is in this kind of duels when the teams that are not favorites usually give big surprises and Elche aims to that in search of his second victory.