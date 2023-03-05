Pumas vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Pumas UNAM vs Puebla Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas UNAM vs Puebla match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Pumas vs Puebla match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Puebla of March 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ViX Plus

Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 12:00 PM on ViX Plus

Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

7:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Pumas vs Puebla

The record in the last five games has slightly favored the universitarios with a balance of two wins, for two draws and one loss, highlighting that La Franja has not won at C.U. since Clausura 2016.

Puebla 2-1 Pumas UNAM, Apertura 2022

Puebla 2-2 Pumas UNAM, Clausura 2022

Pumas UNAM 2-0 Puebla, Apertura 2021

Puebla 0-0 Pumas UNAM, Clausura 2021

Pumas UNAM 4-1 Puebla, Apertura 2020

7:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player Puebla

If there is a player who can make a difference, now that he is recovered, it is Omar Fernández, who has just scored one of the goals against Santos, but who will have to have the ball at his feet constantly so that La Franja's offensive volume can grow.
7:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Pumas

Although the collective start has not been the best, Juan Ignacio Dinenno is having one of his best seasons, scoring 7 goals to become one of the best strikers not only in the team, but also in the entire Liga MX.
Foto: Marca
Photo: Marca
7:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Puebla

1 Antony Silva, 21 Gastón Silva, 17 Emanuel Gularte, 5 Diego de Buen, 27 Lucas Varone, 2 Gustavo Ferrareis, 10 Federico Mancuello, 25 Omar Fernández, 18 Luis Arcadio García, 19 Ángel Robles, 28 Martín Barragán.
7:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Pumas

26 Sebastián Sosa, 23 Nicolás Freire, 25 Arturo Ortiz, 193 Hector Ramírez, 186 Pablo Alfonso Monroy, 8 Higor Matheus Meritão, 19 Jesús Molina, 12 César Huerta, 10 Eduardo Salvio, 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno, 21 Gustavo Del Prete.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Keep up the good work

True to his style, Rafa Punete Jr. pointed out that he is not worried about the future in case he is left out, but that he is focused on the present and on doing things well to demonstrate the trust placed in him by the auriazul board of directors.

"Based on the experiences I have acquired in my life, I am convinced that you have to enjoy the path and the day-to-day, you don't know the result in the end and it is governed by a thousand variables that you cannot control, but you can control the day-to-day and you should enjoy it, so rather than thinking about the future I really think about the present, always being grateful to God in the first instance and of course to those who trusted me," he said.

7:20 AM2 hours ago

Puebla: defensive order

Since the drubbing by América in the quarterfinals of last year's tournament, the reality is that La Franja of Puebla has had a hard time keeping order at the back and in nine matches has already allowed 20 goals, making it the second worst team in the championship, which is why Eduardo Arce will have to work in this area to try to get a positive result in the Mexican capital.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Pumas: Calm the tension

After a tight, long-suffering and controversial victory at home to Mazatlán, Pumas UNAM had a quiet week under Rafa Puente and will be hoping for more wins to get into the top eight of the championship. In the event of a slip-up at home, the coach's job could be in jeopardy.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Pumas vs Puebla match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
7:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Pumas vs Puebla!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo