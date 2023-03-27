Niger vs Algeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Niger-Algeria match on TV and in real time?
When is the Niger-Algeria match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Algeria:
Probable Niger:
LOCATIONS:
The competition was scheduled for June and July 2023, but had to be postponed to January and February 2024, with Ivory Coast as host country. In a statement, CAF opted for the change due to the heavy rainy season.
The competition will have great teams that count on players that play in the five main leagues in Europe and with squads full of stars, such as Algeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon, and Morocco, which reached the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams such as Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, falling only to France, runner-up in the World Cup.
The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in five cities in Ivory Coast: Abidjan, Bouaké, Yamoussoukro, Korhogo and San-Pedro.
Africa Cup of Nations
The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when DR Congo won the championship by beating Ghana in the final. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 teams.
Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a knockout stage with 54 teams. The tournament rules consist of 16 teams that qualify and play in four groups and three duels. The two best teams qualify for the next phase, where a knockout round takes place and whoever loses is out.
Six editions of the tournament have already been held, all in different countries. The first champion was DR Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, and are the biggest winners of the competition alongside Morocco, the current two-time cup winners, in 2018 and 2020.
Besides them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times.
ALGERIA:
In the African Nations Championship, the CHAN, Algeria was the runner-up, after reaching the finals by eliminating Niger 5-0, Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals and Mozambique, Ethiopia and Libya in the group stage. In the finals against Senegal, the team drew 0-0, but fell in the penalty shootout and finished runner-up.
NÍGER!
However, in the African Nations Championship, the team had a good campaign. After finishing first in a group with Cameroon and Congo, Niger beat Ghana in the quarterfinals, but fell in the semi-finals to Algeria in a 5-0 defeat. In the third-place match, they lost 1-0 to Madagascar and missed out on the podium.
TIME AND PLACE!
Niger arrives for the match after a direct defeat against the opponent of this Monday (26). This is because on Thursday (23), Algeria beat the home team 2-1. Before that, Niger had already lost to Madagascar and beaten Ghana and Cameroon before the qualifying round.
In addition to the 2-1 win over Niger, Algeria had already beaten their opponents 5-0 on January 31. In the group stage of the African Nations Championship, they came first with wins over Mozambique, Libya and Ethiopia, but finished runner-up to Senegal on penalties.
Algeria is a strong favorite, despite playing away from home. The ball rolls for Niger x Algeria, at 12 pm ET, at the Stade de l'Amitié, in Cotonou, Benin.
CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifier
Date: March 27, 2023
Time: 12 p.m. (ET)
Venue: Stade de l'Amitié, Cotonou, Benin
Broadcast: Star+.