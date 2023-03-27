Niger vs Algeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Where and how to watch the Niger-Algeria match on TV and in real time?

Niger vs. Algeria
CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifier
Date: March 27, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. (ET)

Venue: Stade de l'Amitié, Cotonou, Benin
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Niger-Algeria match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Niger vs. Algeria will kick off at 12 pm (ET), being played at the Stade de l'Amitié in Cotonou, Benin, in the 4th round of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Algeria:

Mandrea, Mandi, Touba, Ait Nouri, Bentaleb, Léris, Belaili, Boudaoui, Benaccer, Mahrez e Delort.
Probable Niger:

Djibo, Alhassane, Katakoré, Diabaté, Doudou, Yakubu, Aziz Ibrahim, Darankoum, Wonkoye, Moumouni, Sosah.
LOCATIONS:

In the last edition held in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali 2-0. The defending champions beat Rwanda, Togo, and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, they beat Zambia 3-1, and then beat the hosts 4-0 in the semifinal. Soufiane Rahimi, Morocco's player, was the top scorer of the competition with five goals and was also elected the best player of that tournament.

The competition was scheduled for June and July 2023, but had to be postponed to January and February 2024, with Ivory Coast as host country. In a statement, CAF opted for the change due to the heavy rainy season. 

The competition will have great teams that count on players that play in the five main leagues in Europe and with squads full of stars, such as Algeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon, and Morocco, which reached the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams such as Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, falling only to France, runner-up in the World Cup.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in five cities in Ivory Coast: Abidjan, Bouaké, Yamoussoukro, Korhogo and San-Pedro.

Africa Cup of Nations

African Nations Championship, also known as CHAN, is a secondary tournament for national teams on the African continent, behind the African Cup of Nations, the famous CAN. The cup is organized every two years by the Confederation of African Football, with different organizers than the other tournament.

The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when DR Congo won the championship by beating Ghana in the final. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 teams.

Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a knockout stage with 54 teams. The tournament rules consist of 16 teams that qualify and play in four groups and three duels. The two best teams qualify for the next phase, where a knockout round takes place and whoever loses is out.

Six editions of the tournament have already been held, all in different countries. The first champion was DR Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, and are the biggest winners of the competition alongside Morocco, the current two-time cup winners, in 2018 and 2020.

Besides them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. 

ALGERIA:

Algeria's qualifying campaign for the African Cup of Nations is excellent. The team leads Group F with five points ahead of Tanzania and has won all three matches against Uganda, Tanzania and Niger. The most recent match was against this opponent, and it was a come-from-behind victory with goals from Alhassane and Mahrez.

In the African Nations Championship, the CHAN, Algeria was the runner-up, after reaching the finals by eliminating Niger 5-0, Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals and Mozambique, Ethiopia and Libya in the group stage. In the finals against Senegal, the team drew 0-0, but fell in the penalty shootout and finished runner-up.

Foto: Algeria

 

NÍGER!

Niger's qualifying campaign for the African Cup of Nations is not good at all. The team is only third, behind Algeria and Tanzania with two points from three matches. They drew with Tanzania in the opening match and with Uganda in the second match, but in the third round they were defeated 2-1 precisely to Algeria. The Nigerians took the lead, but Alhassane and Mahrez scored goals to turn the game around.

However, in the African Nations Championship, the team had a good campaign. After finishing first in a group with Cameroon and Congo, Niger beat Ghana in the quarterfinals, but fell in the semi-finals to Algeria in a 5-0 defeat. In the third-place match, they lost 1-0 to Madagascar and missed out on the podium.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Niger vs Algeria is valid for the 4th round of the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Niger arrives for the match after a direct defeat against the opponent of this Monday (26). This is because on Thursday (23), Algeria beat the home team 2-1. Before that, Niger had already lost to Madagascar and beaten Ghana and Cameroon before the qualifying round.

In addition to the 2-1 win over Niger, Algeria had already beaten their opponents 5-0 on January 31. In the group stage of the African Nations Championship, they came first with wins over Mozambique, Libya and Ethiopia, but finished runner-up to Senegal on penalties.

Algeria is a strong favorite, despite playing away from home. The ball rolls for Niger x Algeria, at 12 pm ET, at the Stade de l'Amitié, in Cotonou, Benin.

Welcome and welcome to the Niger vs Algeria live scoreboard

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers: on one side Niger, and which is in third place in Group F of the African Cup of Nations. The team has yet to win in its first three matches, collecting only two points. The team is behind Algeria and Tanzania in the standings and ahead of Uganda. On the other hand, Algeria is in good form, being the sole leader of Group F, having won all three matches, scoring six goals and conceding only one. The difference to the second-placed team is five points, which puts them in a comfortable position in the standings. Both teams face each other in the 4th round of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The match between the 1st and 3rd places of the African Cup of Nations takes place at the Stade de l'Amitié, in Cotonou, Benin, at 13:00 (Brasilia time). Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
